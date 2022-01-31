CAG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar Match 3 and 4

The Calpe Giants will take on the Pirates in the third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Monday, 31st January at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

The Calpe Giants started off their ECS T10 season on a disappointing note. They suffered defeats in both of their matches against Tarik by 28 runs and 17 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pirates will be playing their first match of the 2022 season. They have a balanced lineup and will be aiming to start on a positive note.

CAG vs PIR Probable Playing XIs Today

Calpe Giants

Patrick Hatchman, Scott Blake, Gareth Bunday, Lorne Burns, Matthew Clenahan, Blaise Cook, Paul Edgeller (C), David Jacobs (WK), Lee Rimmer, David Robeson, Jack Horrocks

Pirates

Nadeem Hussain, Kieron Ferrary (WK), Ravi Panchal, Christopher Delaney (C), Adetayo Atoloye, Louis Bruce, Richard Hatchman, Asif Tarar, Robert Dixon, Richard Cunningham, James Allan

Match Details

Match: Calpe Giants vs Pirates, ECS T10 Gibraltar

Date and Time: 31st January 2022, 9:30 PM IST and 1st February 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Europa Sports Complex is a sporting one. It offers assistance to both aspects of the game equally. As seen in the last two games, batting first is a preferable option at this venue.

Today’s CAG vs PIR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kieron Ferrary: Ferrary could prove to be a wise pick from among the wicketkeepers. He can be effective with the bat as well as contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Patrick Hatchman: Hatchman had a pretty decent outing in the first game. He managed to score 23 runs at a strike rate of 191.67.

Chris Delaney: Delaney is one of the finest white-ball batters in the Pirates lineup. He has around 243 runs in T20 cricket with two half-centuries.

All-rounders

Lee Rimmer: Rimmer performed admirably in the previous game for the Giants. He scored 38 runs off 21 balls and also grabbed a solitary wicket.

Louis Bruce: Louis has a great all-round record in T20 cricket. He has scored 356 runs at an average of 44.50 and also has five wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Jack Horrocks: Jack had a fine outing with the ball in the first game. He was economical, conceding at 5.50 while also picking up a wicket.

Robert Dixon: Dixon has been consistent with his performances. He can control the flow of runs as well as grab vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce (PIR)

Lee Rimmer: 95 points

Chris Delaney (PIR)

Lorne Burns: 94 points

Patrick Hatchman: 38 points

Important stats for CAG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce (PIR)

Lee Rimmer: 1 match, 38 runs, 1 wicket

Chris Delaney (PIR)

Lorne Burns: 2 matches, 50 runs, 1 wicket

Patrick Hatchman: 1 match, 23 runs

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Today

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kieron Ferrary, Patrick Hatchman, Chris Delaney, Louis Bruce, Lee Rimmer, Jack Horrocks, Robert Dixon, David Robeson, Ravi Panchal, Paul Edgeller, Scott Blake

Captain: Louis Bruce Vice-Captain: Lee Rimmer

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kieron Ferrary, Patrick Hatchman, Chris Delaney, Louis Bruce, Lee Rimmer, Jack Horrocks, Robert Dixon, Lorne Burns, Matthew Clenahan, Asif Tarar, James Allan

Captain: Chris Delaney Vice-Captain: Patrick Hatchman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee