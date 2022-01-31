CAG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 3 & 4

Calpe Giants (CAG) will take on Pirates (PIR) in the third and fourth match of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Monday, 31st January, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Calpe Giants have lost both their games so far, as their batters failed miserably while chasing 111 and 122, respectively. They are still looking for their first win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pirates will hope to start their campaign with a win against Calpe Giants.

CAG vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

CAG XI

Lorne Burns, Lee Rimmer, Paul Edgeller (c), David Robeson, Dave Barley, Harry Scott, Joseph Marples (wk), Patrick Hatchman, Sam Houghton, Jack Horrocks, Thomas Orton.

PIR XI

Kieron J Ferrary, Nadeem-Hussain, Christopher Delaney, Louis Bruce, Christopher Watkins (wk), James Allan, Asif Tarar, Richard Hatchman, Richard Cunningham, Robert Dixon, William Duarte.

Match Details

Match: Calpe Giants vs Pirates, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: 31st January 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. As the game progresses, bowlers should come into play, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 100 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today's CAG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joseph Marples: The keeper-batter scored 16 runs in his last game at a strike rate of 100.00. He is expected to play a key role in these matches.

Batters

Patrick Hatchman: He is an explosive batter, and scored 23 runs from 12 deliveries in his last outing That makes him a must-have in your CAG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Louis Bruce: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 356 runs in nine T20I games at an average of 44.50. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your CAG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jack Horrocks: He was economical with the ball in his last game, where he picked up one crucial wicket. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CAG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Michael Amin (CAG).

Asif Tarar (PIR-U19).

Lorne Burns (CAG).

Key stats for CAG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Lee Rimmer - 38 runs and one wicket in his last game; Batting strike rate: 181.00.

Paul Edgeller – 14 runs and one wicket in his last two games.

Christopher Delaney - 243 runs and one wicket in 13 T20I games; Batting average: 24.3.

CAG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction

CAG vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joseph Marples, Christopher Delaney, Patrick Hatchman, Nadeem-Hussain, Louis Bruce, Lee Rimmer, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Richard Hatchman, Robert Dixon, Jack Horrocks.

Captain: Lee Rimmer Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

CAG vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Houghton, Christopher Delaney, Patrick Hatchman, Nadeem-Hussain, Louis Bruce, Lee Rimmer, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Richard Cunningham, Robert Dixon, Jack Horrocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Lorne Burns. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

Edited by Bhargav