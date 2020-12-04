CAL vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Bengal T20 Challenge Match 23 – Dec 04, 2020

In match 23 of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Calcutta Customs Club will square off against Mohun Bagan AC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams come into this Bengal T20 Challenge game with a loss in their last game.

Calcutta Customs Club have had a very inconsistent campaign in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. They have not been able to build any sort of momentum whatsoever. They started with a loss before winning two of their next four games. In their last two games, the Sumanto Gupta-led side won one and lost the other.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan AC are reeling at the bottom of the Bengal T20 Challenge table. They have won just two of their seven games in the tournament and are currently on a three-match losing streak. Most of their losses have been big ones as well. They need to win all their remaining three games to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Agniv Pan, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee.

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Chirag Pathak, Sumanto Gupta (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal.

Mohun Bagan AC: Sourav Paul (wk), Anustup Mazumder, Writtick Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Debabrata Das (c), Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Anurag Tiwari.

Match Details

Match: Calcutta Customs Club vs Mohun Bagan AC

Date: November 4th 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the Bengal T20 Challenge hasn’t been in favour of the batters. The average score batting first in this tournament is only 128 runs. The batters need to bide their time in the middle, and the bowlers are likely to have the upper hand.

Bengal T20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CAL vs MBC)

Dream11 team for CAL vs MBC - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvankar Bal, Agniv Pan, Abhishek Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Karan Lal, Prince Yadav, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Writtick Chatterjee.

Captain: Anustup Mazumder. Vice-captain: Karan Lal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Abhishek Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Prince Yadav, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Ravikant Singh, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Sayan Ghosh.

Captain: Shreyan Chakraborty. Vice-captain: Prince Yadav.