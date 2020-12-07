CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – December 7th, 2020

The final group stage fixture in the Bengal T20 Challenge will see Calcutta Customs Club square off against Tapan Memorial Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Calcutta Customs Club have nothing to lose after failing to make the knockout phase of the tournament. The club has just three wins in nine games, and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. The side were unable to find the right combination, putting a full stop to their run in the league.

Tapan Memorial Club, on the other hand, sit atop the points table with 24 points. They will hope to win the match and carry the momentum into the knockouts, whereas Calcutta Club will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal.

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Prayas Barman and Tarun Godara.

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Chirag Pathak, Sumanto Gupta (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal.

Match Details

Match: Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club

Date: 7th December 2020 at 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has helped the seamers early on, with spinners getting little to no assistance as the game progresses. Batsmen have enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat, especially during the second essay, and this is expected to continue in this game as well. The captains of both teams should look to field first upon winning the toss.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bal, S Gupta, A Das, G Chauhan, K Ahmed, S D Sr, S Ahmed, P R Barman, A Semiwal, R Prasad and S S Chakroborty.

Captain: S D Sr Vice-captain: R Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bal, S H Gandhi, A Das, G Chauhan, K Ahmed, S D Sr, S Ahmed, P R Barman, A Semiwal, R Prasad and S S Chakroborty.

Captain: S D Sr Vice-captain: S Ahmed