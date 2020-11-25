CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 26th, 2020

Match 5 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see the Calcutta Customs Club go up against the Tapan Memorial Club at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both the sides have played one game each in the group stage so far.

The Tapan Memorial Club started their campaign with a bang when they registered a six-wicket victory against East Bengal Club. The latter posted a below-par total of 118 runs, which turned out to be an easy score for the Tapan Memorial Club to chase as they reached the target with 23 balls to spare.

The Calcutta Customs Club, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Mohun Bagan Athletic Club. The former had to chase a total of 156 runs but managed to post only 139 runs on the board and finally fell short by 17 runs.

Both sides look evenly-matched on paper and fans have an intriguing clash on their hands.

CAL vs TMC: Squads to choose

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara

CAL vs TMC: Predicted XIs

Calcutta Customs Club

Agniv Pan, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Chirag Pathak, Prosenjit Das, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Bapi Manna, Ravikant Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Sandipan Das Sr, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad

CAL vs TMC: Match details

Match: Calcutta Customs Club vs Tapan Memorial Club

Date: 26th November 2020, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

CAL vs TMC: Pitch report

The pitch is expected to favour the batsmen with very fewer offerings for the pacers as well as the spinners. The new ball will swing early during the game and the bowlers will have to deliver at the right line and length to pick up wickets.

A total of over 150 runs is considered a good total on this track. In case the batsmen fail to put up a challenging total, their opponents will have an easy task ahead of them. The teams chasing having won most of the games at this pitch, so both teams are likely to look to bowl first.

CAL vs TMC: Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

CAL vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction

CAL vs TMC Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bal, A Das, C Pathak, G Chauhan, K Lala, S Das Sr, S Ahmed, B Manna, S Swarup Chakraborty, P Ray Barman, R Prasad

Captain: R Prasad Vice-Captain: S Ahmed

CAL vs TMC Fantasy Suggestion #2: S H Gandhi, A Das, S Gupta , G Chauhan, A Semiwal, S Das Sr, S Ahmed, B Manna, R Singh, P Ray Barman, R Prasad

Captain: S Das Sr Vice-Captain: P Ray Barman