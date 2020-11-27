CAL vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 27th, 2020

Match 7 of the Bengal T20 Challenge sees Calcutta Customs Club go up against Town Club at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Town Club sits atop the table with two victories. They defeated Kalighat Club in their opening game of the season. In their previous encounter, TOC batted first, and scored 142/7 in 20 overs. Their bowlers were at their best, as they restricted East Bengal to 128 for the loss of eight wickets and guided their side to a fairly comfortable victory.

Calcutta Customs Club, on the other hand, lost their season opener to favourites Mohun Bagan AC but they bounced back with an 11-run victory against Tapan Memorial Club. They will look to carry the momentum from the previous game until the end of the tournament.

Considering recent form, Town Club go into this fixture as favourites while Calcutta Customs will be looking to give the opponent their first defeat of the season. With a lot at stake, we can expect an intriguing clash on the cards.

Squads to choose

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Predicted Playing 11

Calcutta Customs Club

Agniv Pan, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Chirag Pathak, Prosenjit Das, Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Bapi Manna, Ravikant Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Pankaj Shaw, Mariza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha and Artira Chaterjee.

Match Details

Match: Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club, Match 7

Date: 27th November 2020 at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch will play a role on Friday as well. We haven't witnessed high-scoring games over the last couple of days, and that trend might continue at the Eden Gardens.

The onus will be on the bowlers to make the best use of the pitch during the second half on the game and strike early. Both sides will be looking to bat first on Friday.

CAL vs TOC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAL vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, G Basu, A Das, P Joshi, S Gharami, K Lal, M Kaif-I, S S Charkraborty, A Chaterjee, A Ansari and A Saha

Captain: M Kaif-I Vice-captain: K Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bal, G Basu, A Das, C Pathak, S Gharami, K Lal, M Kaif-I, S S Charkraborty, A Semiwal, A Ansari and A Saha

Captain: A Ansari Vice-captain: G Basu