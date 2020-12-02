CAL vs TOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 2nd, 2020

Calcutta Customs Club take on Town Club in the 19th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

Calcutta Customs Club have had a mixed start to their campaign in the Bengal T20 Challenge. They have had two losses interspersed between two consecutive wins. Calcutta Customs Club beat Town Club by eight wickets when the two sides met earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Town Club, despite their loss against Calcutta Customs Club, have had an otherwise perfect campaign in the Bengal T20 Challenge. They’ve played some great cricket in the tournament, winning four of their five matches so far. They could look to exact revenge against Calcutta Customs for their only defeat in the Bengal T20 Challenge, though.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Dip Chatterjee, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Bapi Manna, Prosenjit Das, Kunal Kumar, Rajarshi Mitra, Saikat Banerjee.

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh/

Predicted Playing-11s

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (c), Agniv Pan (wk), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar.

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee.

Match Details

Match: Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club, Match 19

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 2nd December, 2020,

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge is expected to be a balanced surface. However, the pitch tends to favour pacers, and the spinners could have to sweat harder to get something off the track.

CAL vs TOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gitmoy Basu, Suvankar Bal, Abhishek Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Chirag Pathak, Md Kaif-I, Karan Lal, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari.

Captain: Karan Lal. Vice-Captain: Md Kaif-I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gitmoy Basu, Abhishek Das, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sudip Gharami, Md Kaif-I, Karan Lal, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Shreyan Chakroborty, Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari, Abhilash Semiwal.

Captain: Gitmoy Basu. Vice-Captain: Abhishek Das.