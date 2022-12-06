CAM vs GHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 20

The 20th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Cameroon (CAM) square off against Ghana (GHA) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Tuesday (December 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CAM vs GHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ghana have won one of their last four games, while Cameroon have lost their last three. Cameroon will look to win the game, but Ghana are a better team and expected to prevail.

CAM vs GHA Match Details

The 20th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on December 6 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CAM vs GHA, Match 20

Date and Time: December 6, 2022; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and conducive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Ghana and Sierra Leone saw 196 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

CAM vs GHA Form Guide

CAM - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

GHA - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

CAM vs GHA Probable Playing XIs

CAM

No injury update

Protais Abanda, Idriss Tchakou, Roland Amah, Dipita Loic, Bruno Toube, Charles Bertrand Ondoa (wk), Julien Abega (C), Alain Toube, Roger Antangana, Abdoulaye Aminou, Alexis Balla

GHA

No injury update

Obed Harvey (C), Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, James Vifah, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Alex Osei, Daniel Anefie, Joseph Theodore (wk)

CAM vs GHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Theodore

Theodore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top rder and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Aminou is another good pick.

Batters

J Vifah

J Vifah and S Awiah are the two best batter picks. R Amah has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Bakum

A Toube and R Bakum are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Toube is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Baaleri

The top bowler picks are K Bagabena and R Baaleri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Anefie is another good pick.

CAM vs GHA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Bakum

Bakum is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has earned 193 points in the last four games.

R Baaleri

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Baaleri the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bowl at the death and has earned 228 points in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for CAM vs GHA, Match 20

R Baaleri

B Toube

A Toube

R Bakum

J Vifah

Cameroon vs Ghana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cameroon vs Ghana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Theodore, A Aminou

Batters: R Amah, S Awiah, J Vifah

All-rounders: A Toube, B Toube, D Loic

Bowlers: D Anefie, K Bagabena, G Bakiweyem

Cameroon vs Ghana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Theodore

Batters: I Tchakou, S Awiah, J Vifah

All-rounders: A Toube, B Toube, D Loic, R Bakum

Bowlers: D Anefie, K Bagabena, R Baaleri

