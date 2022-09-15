CAM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 2

Cameroon (CAM) will take on Malawi (MAL) in the second match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAM vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Cameroon had an extremely disappointing T20 World Cup Regional Qualifiers campaign, finishing rock-bottom in Group B after failing to win any of their four matches. Meanwhile, Malawi finished third in Group A, winning four out of their six matches.

CAM vs MAL Match Details, ACA T20 Africa Cup

The second match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 15 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAM vs MAL, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 2

Date and Time: 15th September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

CAM vs MAL Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park is a sporting one. While the pacers may not find much help with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Two of the three ACA T20 Africa Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (ACA T20 Africa Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 169

Average second-innings score: 151

CAM vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Cameroon: L-L-L-L

Malawi: W-W-W-L-W

CAM vs MAL probable playing 11s for today’s match

CAM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CAM Probable Playing 11

Protais Abanda, Roland Amah, Bruno Toube, Dipita Loic, Julien Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Alain Toube (WK), Maxwell Fru, Faustin Mpegna (C), Charles Ondoa, Narcisse Ndoteng.

MAL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Gift Kansonkho, Gershom Ntambalika, Sami Sohail, Michael Mwamadi, Chisomo Chete (WK), Alick Kansonkho, Mike Choamba, Waliyu Jackson, Moazzam Baig (C), Leneck Nakomo, Mohamed Abdulla.

CAM vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alain Toube (4 matches, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 55.00)

Although Toube was out of touch in the regional qualifiers, he will look to perform better in Thursday's match. He scored only 11 runs at a strike rate of 55.00 in four games.

Top Batter pick

Gift Kansonkho (5 matches, 83 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 82.17 and Economy Rate: 6.50)

Kansonkho is a reliable batter who can also contribute with his part-time bowling, making him a must-have pick in your fantasy team. He scored 83 runs and picked up two wickets in five matches in the regional qualifiers.

Top All-rounder pick

Bruno Toube (4 matches, 49 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.25 and Economy Rate: 8.18)

Toube was instrumental for Cameroon in the regional qualifiers with his all-round performances. He scored 49 runs while also scalping five wickets in four outings.

Top Bowler pick

Michael Mwamadi (6 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.35)

Mwamadi took three wickets at an economy rate of 7.35 in six matches in the regional qualifiers. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Thursday.

CAM vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Sami Sohail

Sohail was the leading run-scorer for Malawi in the regional qualifiers with 197 runs at a strike rate of 112.57 in six games. He also picked up six wickets.

Moazzam Baig

Baig was outstanding with his bowling performances in the regional qualifiers, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in just six matches. He also managed to score 81 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CAM vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Roland Amah 43 runs in 4 matches Gift Kansonkho 83 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches Sami Sohail 197 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches Bruno Toube 49 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches Moazzam Baig 81 runs and 14 wickets in 6 matches

CAM vs MAL match expert tips

Sami Sohail could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the CAM vs MAL game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CAM vs MAL match, click here!

CAM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

CAM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alain Toube

Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Protais Abanda, Roland Amah

All-rounders: Gershom Ntambalika, Sami Sohail (c), Dipita Loic, Bruno Toube

Bowlers: Michael Mwamadi, Moazzam Baig (vc), Julien Abega

CAM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

CAM vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alain Toube

Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Protais Abanda, Roland Amah

All-rounders: Gershom Ntambalika (vc), Sami Sohail (c), Dipita Loic, Bruno Toube

Bowlers: Michael Mwamadi, Moazzam Baig, Faustin Mpegna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar