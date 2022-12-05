CAM vs NIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will see Cameroon squaring off against Nigeria (CAM vs NIG) on Monday, December 5. The match will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

Ahead of this exciting game, here's all you need to know about the CAM vs NIG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Nigeria have won all of their last four matches and will try to continue their dominance in this game. Cameroon, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches and will be curious to make a comeback in this tournament.

Cameroon will give it their all to win the match, but Nigeria have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

CAM vs NIG Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022 will be played on Dec. 5 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CAM vs NIG, Match 15, ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B 2022.

Date and Time: December 5, 2022, 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali will present plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. We should have an even contest in this game.

Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ghana and Tanzania, where a total of 243 runs were scored at a loss of 13 overall wickets.

CAM vs NIG Form Guide

Cameroon - Lost both of their last two matches.

Nigeria - Won all four of their last four matches.

CAM vs NIG Probable Playing XI

CAM Injury Updates

No major injuries for Cameroon ahead of this key encounter.

CAM Playing XI

Protais Abanda, Idriss Tchakou, Roland Amah, Dipita Loic, Bruno Toube, Charles Bertrand Ondoa (wk), Julien Abega (c), Alain Toube, Roger Antangana, Abdoulaye Aminou, Alexis Balla.

NIG Injury Updates

No major injuries for Nigeria heading into this crucial match.

NIG Playing XI

No injury updates

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele, Prosper Useni, Chiemelie Udekwe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Ridwan Abdulkareem.

CAM vs NIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shreshta

A Shreshta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

A Aminou is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

S Adedeji

S Runsewe and S Adedeji are the two best batsmen picks for your CAM vs NIG Dream11 team. C Onwuzulike has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for your fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

I Okpe

P Aho and I Okpe are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team. They are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. B Toube is another good pick for your CAM vs NIG Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Okpe

The top bowler picks for today's game are S Okpe and R Abdulkareem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, thus improving their chances of taking wickets.

J Abega is another good option for you to consider adding to your Dream11 fantasy team.

CAM vs NIG match captain and vice-captain choices

I Okpe

I Okpe is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Okpe has already earned 311 points from the last four matches.

P Aho

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make P Aho the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death overs and has already earned 283 points from the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAM vs NIG, Match 15

P Aho

I Okpe

B Toube

A Shreshta

R Abdulkareem

Cameroon vs Nigeria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cameroon vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Cameroon vs Nigeria Dream11 Fantasy team suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: A Shreshta, A Aminou.

Batters: R Amah, S Adedeji, C Onwuzulike.

All-rounders: A Toube, B Toube, I Okpe.

Bowlers: J Abega, M Taiwo, S Okpe.

Cameroon vs Nigeria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Cameroon vs Nigeria Dream11 Fantasy suggestion team #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shreshta.

Batters: S Runsewe, P Abanda, C Onwuzulike.

All-rounders: A Toube, B Toube, I Okpe, P Aho.

Bowlers: J Abega, S Abdulkareem, S Okpe.

Poll : 0 votes