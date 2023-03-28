CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Series, Match 3

Cameroon Women (CAM-W) will square off against Nigeria Women (NIG-W) in the third game of the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Series at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Tuesday, March 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match for the Cameroon Women in this tournament. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, have played a match in the tournament and have managed to win it.

A win in this match is absolutely necessary for both teams as they will look to stay in the top half of the table.

CAM-W vs NIG-W Match Details

The third game of the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Series will be played on March 28 at the Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CAM vs NIG, Match 3

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos

CAM-W vs NIG-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Balewa Square Cricket Oval has acted in favor of the bowlers so far. Another low-scoring contest might be on the cards.

CAM-W vs NIG-W Probable Playing XIs

CAM-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CAM-W Probable Playing XI

B Aboui Mbida, S Annie Nono, M Bessala, S Abang Akenji, J Ngono Noah, M Ekani Ngono, M Nseke Sissako, M Douma Debora, Abele Tchouabo Mbieleu, B Waluma, and E Guehoada.

NIG-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NIG-W Probable Playing XI

A Igbobie, L Piety, B Etim, S Sunday, E Sandy, F Eseigbe, C George, A Obulor, R Abdulrasaq, L Ude, and P Agboya.

CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Piety

L Piety looked in great form with the ball in the first match of the tournament. She can also contribute with the bat when necessary. Piety looks like the best pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

S Annie Nono

S Annie Nono bats in the top order and can play big knocks. Her consistency makes Nono the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

F Eseigbe

F Eseigbe has the ability to be useful for the team's cause with both the bat and the ball. She can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes her the best all-rounder choice for this match.

Bowler

B Waluma

B Walum has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures of the game. She can change the complexion of a match with the ball in hand and that makes her the best bowler pick for the match.

CAM-W vs NIG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Piety

L Piety is an impactful all-rounder. She can change the course of the match with either the bat or the ball. Piety will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Ekani Ngono

M Ekani Ngono could be a match-winner for the team in either innings. She can be impactful with both of her trades and that makes Ngono a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CAM-W vs NIG-W, Match 3

L Piety

S Annie

M Ekani Ngono

F Eseigbe

B Waluma

CAM-W vs NIG-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a good one for bowling. There will be help for the bowlers on the wicket, hence, impactful bowlers and all-rounders who can come in handy with the ball will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: L Piety

Batters: B Etim, S Annie

All-rounders: C George, F Eseigbem, M Ekani Ngono, M Nseke

Bowlers: R Samson, L Ude, R Abdulrasaq, B Waluma

CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

CAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: L Piety

Batters: B Etim, S Annie, S Sunday

All-rounders: C George, F Eseigbem, M Ekani Ngono, M Nseke

Bowlers: R Samson, L Ude, R Abdulrasaq

Poll : 0 votes