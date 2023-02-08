CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 1

Cambodia Women (CAM-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the first match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be looking to make a winning start to the tour. Singapore Women lost their last series against Indonesia Women by 6-0.

Cambodia Women will try their best to win the match, but Singapore Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Match Details

The first match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia will be played on February 8 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAM-W vs SIN-W, Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 1

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Form Guide

CAM-W - Will be playing their first match

SIN-W - Will be playing their first match

CAM-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing XI

CAM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ouen Sophy (wk), Em Rotana, Ly Saomakara, Soung Seav, Boromey, Pech Pisa, Pen Samon, Heal Theara, Hak Seakmey, Hor Siv-NA, and Sok Srey Maov.

SIN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jacinta Si Ping (wk), Vathana Sreemurugavel, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran, GK Diviya, Shafina Mahesh, Ada Bhasin, Vinu Kumar, Riyaa Bhasin, Damini Ramesh, and Devika Galia.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Si Ping

J Si Ping, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. O Sophy is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Pooranakaran

E Rotana and J Pooranakaran are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Sreemurugavel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match. given that they will face the maximum number of balls.

All-rounders

G Diviya

P Pisa and G Diviya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Mahesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Bhasin and D Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Srey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAM-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Diviya

G Diviya is one of the best players in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

J Pooranakaran

J Pooranakaran is one of the best picks in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for CAM-W vs SIN-W, Match 1

E Rotana

J Pooranakaran

P Pisa

G Diviya

S Mahesh

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick maximum death over bowlers, who can also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Si Ping

Batters: J Pooranakaran, V Sreemurugavel, E Rotana

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, P Samon, P Pisa

Bowlers: D Sharma, R Bhasin, P Srey

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Si Ping

Batters: J Pooranakaran, E Rotana

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, P Samon, P Pisa, V Kumar

Bowlers: D Sharma, R Bhasin, P Srey

