CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 2

Cambodia Women (CAM-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the second match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Singapore Women won their last match against Cambodia Women by six wickets and will hope to keep the winning run going. Cambodia Women, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and level the series.

Cambodia Women will try their best to win the match, but Singapore Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Match Details

The second match of the Singapore Women tour of Cambodia will be played on February 9 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAM-W vs SIN-W, Singapore Women tour of Cambodia, Match 2

Date and Time: February 09, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh has a well-balanced pitch, which has something to offer for players of both trades. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Cambodia Women and Singapore Women, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Form Guide

CAM-W - L

SIN-W - W

CAM-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing XI

CAM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ouen Sophy (wk), Em Rotana, Ly Saomakara, Soung Seav, Boromey, Pech Pisa, Pen Samon, Heal Theara, Hak Seakmey, Hor Siv-NA, and Sok Srey Maov.

SIN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jacinta Si Ping (wk), Vathana Sreemurugavel, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran, GK Diviya, Shafina Mahesh, Ada Bhasin, Vinu Kumar, Riyaa Bhasin, Damini Ramesh, and Devika Galia.

CAM-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Si Ping

J Si Ping, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. O Sophy is another good pick for today's match for the wicketkeeper slot.

Batters

Johanna Pooranakaran

Jocelyn Pooranakaran and Johanna Pooranakaran are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Sreemurugavel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match, given that they will get to face the maximum number of deliveries.

All-rounders

D Prakas

D Prakas and G Diviya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Pisa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Bhasin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Bhasin and D Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are likely to keep the rhythm going. You can also expect them to bowl in death overs and hence, have the chance to pick up maximum wickets. P Srey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAM-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Bhasin

A Bhasin Is one of the best players in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She scalped five wickets in the last match.

D Prakas

D Prakas is one of the best picks in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She picked up three wickets in the last match of the series.

5 Must-Picks for CAM-W vs SIN-W, Match 2

G Diviya

D Prakas

A Bhasin

P Pisa

P Srey

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Si Ping

Batters: Johanna Pooranakaran, Boromey

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, H Theara, D Prakas, P Pisa

Bowlers: D Sharma, A Bhasin, P Srey

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: O Sophy

Batters: Johanna Pooranakaran, Boromey

All-rounders: S Mahesh, G Diviya, H Theara, D Prakas, P Pisa

Bowlers: D Sharma, A Bhasin, P Srey

