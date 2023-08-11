CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 1

The first match of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier will see Canada under-19 (CAN-U19) square off against Argentina under-19 (ARG-U19) at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club in Toronto on Friday, August 11.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Canada U19 have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament. Argentina U19 will give it their all to win the match, but the former are expected to win this encounter.

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Match Details

The first match of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier will be played on August 11 at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club in Toronto. The game is set to start at 8 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19, Match 1

Date and Time: 11th August 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club, Toronto

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are technically strong will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Form Guide

CAN-U19 - Will be playing their first match

ARG-U19 - Will be playing their first match

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Probable Playing XI

CAN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Jordan Mathews (wk), Gavinvir Bhullar, Ajayveer Hundal, Jai Singh, Amalan Sivakumaran, Ravindra Nauth, Rohan Garg, Raqib Shamsudeen, Sagar Patel, Yuvraj Hundal, Yuvraj Samra.

ARG-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Egon Ferioli (wk), Julian Cardesa, Ignacio Mosquera, Lucas Migliorelli, Tomas Rossi, Dimas Del Rio, Tom Torchiaro, Felipe Neves, Lucas Rossi, Maximo Veliz, Theo Vreugdenhil.

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Mathews

J Mathews is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. E Ferioli is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Migliorelli

J Singh and L Migliorelli are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. G Bhullar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Torchiaro

R Shamsudeen and T Torchiaro are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. D Del Rio is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Rossi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Hundal and L Rossi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Samra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Torchiaro

T Torchiaro will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CAN-U19 vs ARG-U19, Match 1

J Singh

T Torchiaro

L Migliorelli

R Shamsudeen

G Bhullar

Canada Under 19 vs Argentina Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canada Under 19 vs Argentina Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Mathews, E Ferioli

Batters: L Migliorelli, J Singh, G Bhullar

All-rounders: T Torchiaro, R Shamsudeen, D Del Rio

Bowlers: Y Hundal, L Rossi, Y Samra

Canada Under 19 vs Argentina Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Mathews

Batters: L Migliorelli, J Singh, G Bhullar, I Mosquera

All-rounders: T Torchiaro, R Shamsudeen, D Del Rio, R Nauth

Bowlers: Y Hundal, L Rossi