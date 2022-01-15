CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 3

Canada U19 will take on UAE U19 in the third match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22 at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Saturday.

Canada U19 have never made it past the first round in this competition and their best result was an 11th placed finish in 2010. Canada U19 will begin their campaign against UAE U19.

The latter have qualified for the U19 World Cup for the second time running and the last time, they had managed to defeat Canada U19.

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

CAN-U19 XI

Anoop Chima (wk), Yasir Mahmood, Mohit Prashar, Ethan Gibson, Mihir Patel (c), Gurnek Johal Singh, Kairav Sharma, Gavin Niblock, Sheel Patel, Harjap Saini, Siddh Lad

UAE-U19 XI

Kai Smith (wk), Shival Bawa, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Alishan Sharafu (c), Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani

Match Details

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th January, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The wicket is balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. A score of 250 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A. Chima could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with runs on a consistent basis. Against Pakistan U19, Chima scored 41 off 62 deliveries.

Batters

M. Prashar will look to provide Canada U19 with confident starts at the top of the order. Not only does he bat well, but he can also pick up wickets.

All-rounders

A. Sharafu is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to influence his team’s fortunes. Sharafu has already represented the senior UAE side in T20Is and ODIs and will be looking to bring that experience here. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

A. Naseer is intense and competitive with the ball. He’s likely to lead his team’s bowling unit.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A. Sharafu (UAE-U19)

M. Prashar (CAN-U19)

M. Patel (CAN-U19)

K. Smith (UAE-U19)

N. Keswani (UAE-U19)

Important stats for CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A. Sharafu: 34 runs in T20I cricket

S. Bawa: 119 runs against Papua New Guinea in warm-up match

A. Chima: 41 runs against Pakistan U19 in warm-up match

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A. Chima, K. Smith, M. Prashar, S. Bawa, Y. Mahmood, A. Sharafu, M. Patel, N. Keswani, A. Shetty, A. Naseer, G. Niblock

Captain: A. Sharafu, Vice-Captain: M. Patel

CAN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K. Smith, D. Parashar, M. Prashar, S. Bawa, Y. Mahmood, A. Sharafu, A. Khan, M. Patel, A. Shetty, A. Naseer, G. Niblock

Captain: A. Khan, Vice-Captain: M. Prashar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee