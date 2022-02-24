CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 5th-Place Play-off

Canada (CAN) will be up against Bahrain (BAH) in the fifth-place play-off of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Canada have won just one out of their three T20 World Cup Qualifiers and finished third in Group A. They beat Germany by six wickets in their last outing. Bahrain, on the other hand, finished third in Group B, having won two out of their three T20 World Cup Qualifiers. They beat the Philippines by a massive 91-run margin in their last game.

CAN vs BAH Probable Playing 11 Today

CAN XI

Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rayyan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (WK), Saad Bin Zafar, Matthew Spoors, Ravinderpal Singh, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Salman Nazar, Hamza Tariq, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana.

BAH XI

Sarfaraz Ali (C), Umer Imtiaz, Shahbaz Badar (WK), Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, George Axtell, Sikder Billah, Prashant Kurup, Haider Butt.

Match Details

CAN vs BAH, 5th Place Play-off

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter where the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 130 runs.

Today’s CAN vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umer Imtiaz: Imtiaz has scored 51 runs in four outings and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sarfaraz Ali: Ali is currently Bahrain's leading run-scorer with 148 runs in four matches. He has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

Rayyan Pathan: Pathan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Canada. He has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of close to 160 in four matches.

All-rounders

Junaid Aziz: Junaid has bowled exceptionally well in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in four matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Matthew Spoors: Spoors has scored 192 runs in addition to taking a wicket in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Salman Nazar: Nazar has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 3/27, in two matches.

Imran Anwar: Anwar has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 7.45. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Ali (BAH) - 339 points

Junaid Aziz (BAH) - 330 points

Matthew Spoors (CAN) - 309 points

Haider Butt (BAH) - 244 points

Rayyan Pathan (CAN) - 161 points

Important Stats for CAN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Ali: 148 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 160.86 and ER - 6.80

Matthew Spoors: 192 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 140.14 and ER - 2.50

Junaid Aziz: 13 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 46.42 and ER - 4.75

Haider Butt: 53 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 155.88 and ER - 5.33

Rayyan Pathan: 113 runs in 4 matches; SR - 159.15

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Today

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umer Imtiaz, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Sarfaraz Ali, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Imran Anwar.

Captain: Matthew Spoors. Vice-captain: Sarfaraz Ali.

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umer Imtiaz, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Sarfaraz Ali, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Waseeq Ahmed.

Captain: Sarfaraz Ali. Vice-captain: Junaid Aziz.

