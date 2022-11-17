CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 8

Canada will be up against Bahrain in the eighth match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Canada have won as many as three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last encounter against Oman by one run.
Bahrain, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by 53 runs.
CAN vs BAH Match Details
The eighth match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 will be played on Nov 17 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CAN vs BAH, Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 8
Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 9:30 pm IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman
CAN vs BAH Pitch Report
The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 160
Average second innings score: 150
CAN vs BAH Form Guide (Last 3 matches)
Canada: W-W-W
Bahrain: W-W-L
CAN vs BAH probable playing 11s for today’s match
CAN Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
CAN Probable Playing 11
Aaron Johnson, Saad Bin Zafar (c), S Wijeyratne (wk), R Singh, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Rommel Shahzad, Dillon Heyliger, Bhupinder Singh, Akhil Kumar, Harsh Thaker.
BAH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
BAH Probable Playing 11
Umer Imtiaz, David Mathiaas, Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali(C), S Veerapathiran, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar, Shahid Mahmood, Ahmer Bin, Imran Javed.
OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Srimantha Wijeratne (3 matches, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 138.46)
Srimantha is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 138.46 in three games.
Top Batter pick
Aaron Johnson (3 matches, 244 runs, Strike Rate: 163.76)
Aaron has played exceptionally well in the last couple of matches. He has scored 244 runs at a strike rate of 163.76 for Canada in three matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Dillon Heyliger (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.25)
Dillon's bowling has been disciplined and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs. In two matches, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.25.
Top Bowler pick
Saad Bin Zafar (3 matches, 2 wickets and 30 runs, Economy Rate: 8.70 and Strike Rate: 333.33)
Saad is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. Having played three matches, he has grabbed two wickets while smashing 30 runs at a strike rate of 333.33.
CAN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices
Dillon Heyliger
Dillon is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.25 in two matches.
Aaron Johnson
Aaron is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 244 runs at a strike rate of 163.76 in three matches.
5 Must-picks with players' stats for CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Aaron Johnson 244 runs in 3 matches
Sohail Ahmed 213 runs in 3 matches
Imran Javed 117 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches
Muhammad Rizwan Butt 5 wickets in 3 matches
Srimantha Wijeratne 90 runs in 3 matches
CAN vs BAH match expert tips
Aaron Johnson could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CAN vs BAH match, click here!
CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League
CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne, Ahmer Bin
Batters: Aaron Johnson, Sarfraz Ali, Sohail Ahmed
All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran
Bowlers: Imran Javed, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta.
CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League
CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne
Batters: David Mathiaas, Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh
All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Muhammad Rizwan Butt
Bowlers: Imran Javed, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Imran Khan-IV.