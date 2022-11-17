CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 8

Canada will be up against Bahrain in the eighth match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Canada have won as many as three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last encounter against Oman by one run.

Bahrain, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Saudi Arabia by 53 runs.

CAN vs BAH Match Details

The eighth match of the Oman Desert Quadrangle T20 will be played on Nov 17 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium in Oman. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs BAH, Oman Desert Quadrangle T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket Stadium, Oman

CAN vs BAH Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Stadium has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 150

CAN vs BAH Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Canada: W-W-W

Bahrain: W-W-L

CAN vs BAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

CAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CAN Probable Playing 11

Aaron Johnson, Saad Bin Zafar (c), S Wijeyratne (wk), R Singh, Salman Nazar, Ammar Khalid, Rommel Shahzad, Dillon Heyliger, Bhupinder Singh, Akhil Kumar, Harsh Thaker.

BAH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BAH Probable Playing 11

Umer Imtiaz, David Mathiaas, Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Sarfraz Ali(C), S Veerapathiran, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar, Shahid Mahmood, Ahmer Bin, Imran Javed.

OMN vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Srimantha Wijeratne (3 matches, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 138.46)

Srimantha is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 138.46 in three games.

Top Batter pick

Aaron Johnson (3 matches, 244 runs, Strike Rate: 163.76)

Aaron has played exceptionally well in the last couple of matches. He has scored 244 runs at a strike rate of 163.76 for Canada in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Dillon Heyliger (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.25)

Dillon's bowling has been disciplined and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs. In two matches, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.25.

Top Bowler pick

Saad Bin Zafar (3 matches, 2 wickets and 30 runs, Economy Rate: 8.70 and Strike Rate: 333.33)

Saad is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. Having played three matches, he has grabbed two wickets while smashing 30 runs at a strike rate of 333.33.

CAN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Dillon Heyliger

Dillon is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.25 in two matches.

Aaron Johnson

Aaron is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 244 runs at a strike rate of 163.76 in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aaron Johnson 244 runs in 3 matches

Sohail Ahmed 213 runs in 3 matches

Imran Javed 117 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Muhammad Rizwan Butt 5 wickets in 3 matches

Srimantha Wijeratne 90 runs in 3 matches

CAN vs BAH match expert tips

Aaron Johnson could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CAN vs BAH match, click here!

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne, Ahmer Bin

Batters: Aaron Johnson, Sarfraz Ali, Sohail Ahmed

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

Bowlers: Imran Javed, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta.

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction - Oman Desert Quadrangle T20

CAN vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Srimantha Wijeratne

Batters: David Mathiaas, Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Muhammad Rizwan Butt

Bowlers: Imran Javed, Saad Bin Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Imran Khan-IV.

