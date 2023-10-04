CAN vs CAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Region Final, Match 7

The seventh match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final will see Canada (CAN) square off against Cayman Islands (CAY) at the National Stadium in Hamilton on Wednesday, October 4. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs CAY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Canada have won two of their last three matches. Cayman Islands, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Cayman Islands will give it their all to win the match, but Canada are expected to win this encounter.

CAN vs CAY Match Details

The seventh match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final will be played on October 4 at the National Stadium in Hamilton. The game is set to start at 6.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs CAY, Match 7

Date and Time: 4th October 2023, 6.30pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Bermuda and Cayman Islands, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CAN vs CAY Form Guide

CAN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CAY - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

CAN vs CAY Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Saad Bin Zafar ©, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk).

CAY Playing XI

No injury updates

Ramon Sealy (c & wk), Brian Corbin, Troy Taylor, Romeo Dunka, Paul Chin, Paul Manning, Conroy Wright, Patrick Heron, Alessandro Morris, Alistair Ifill, Akshay Naidoo.

CAN vs CAY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Sealy

R Sealy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well.S Wijeyeratne is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Johnson

N Dhaliwal and A Johnson are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Corbin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ifill is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Dutta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sana and N Dutta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Wright is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAN vs CAY match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 384 points in the last three matches.

K Sana

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Sana as he will bat in the middle order and will bowl his full quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 318 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs CAY, Match 7

K Sana

S Zafar

H Thaker

N Dutta

A Johnson

Canada vs Cayman Islands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick maximum all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canada vs Cayman Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Wijeyeratne

Batters: A Johnson, P Heron, B Corbin, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, A Ifill

Bowlers: K Sana, N Dutta, C Wright

Canada vs Cayman Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Wijeyeratne

Batters: A Johnson, P Heron, B Corbin

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker

Bowlers: K Sana, N Dutta, C Wright, D Heyliger, A Morris