CAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men’s ODI CWC Challenge League A 2022, Match 1

Canada will take on Denmark in the first match of the ICC Men’s ODI CWC Challenge League A 2022 at the Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground) in Ontario on Wednesday.

Both Canada and Demark have done well on the international scene in recent years and have made significant strides forward. They have players of high quality in their squads who will be willing to put their best foot forward.

Navneet Dhaliwal, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafarm, and Ravinderpal Singh are some of the prominent players from Canada. Denmark’s key players, meanwhile, include Frederik Klokker, Rizwan Mahmood, and Nicolaj Laegsgaard.

CAN vs DEN Probable Playing 11 Today

CAN XI

Armaan Kapoor, Harsh Thaker, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Ammar Khalid, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin Zafarm, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon.

DEN XI

Frederik Klokker (c), Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Zameer Khan, Hamid Shah, Jino Jojo, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdul Hashmi (wk).

Match Details

CAN vs DEN, ICC Men’s ODI CWC Challenge League A 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 27th July, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground), Ontario

Pitch Report

Recent matches held at the Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground) in Ontario have seemed to favor batters. The average first innings score here is 160 and batting second is a wise option on this track.

Today’s CAN vs DEN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Singh Bharaj has been a consistent performer for his team and is a smart choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 338 runs at a strike rate of over 122.

Batters

N Dhaliwal is talented with the bat and has been significant in Canada’s recent successes. He has amassed 877 runs in 28 games.

All-rounders

A Khalid is a wonderful all-rounder who will be expected to be on top of his game. He has gathered 39 runs and has also scalped three wickets in four matches.

H Shah is another player you need to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 712 runs and has also taken 18 wickets in 27 matches.

Bowlers

J Gordon will be tasked with leading the bowling for Canada. He is their primary frontline bowler and has scalped 22 wickets in 19 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

A Khalid (CAN)

H Shah (DEN)

N Dhaliwal (CAN)

T Singh Bharaj (DEN)

J Gordon (CAN)

Important stats for CAN vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

A Khalid: 39 runs and 3 wickets

H Shah: 712 runs and 18 wickets

N Dhaliwal: 877 runs

T Singh Bharaj: 338 runs

J Gordon: 22 wickets

CAN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Today

CAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Singh Bharaj, N Dhaliwal, N Kirton, S Thanikaithasan, A Khalid, H Mazhar Shah, S Bin Zafar, D Heyliger, H Thaker, J Gordon, O Hald

Captain: A Khalid, Vice-Captain: H Mazhar Shah

CAN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Singh Bharaj, N Dhaliwal, N Kirton, S Thanikaithasan, A Khalid, H Mazhar Shah, S Bin Zafar, N Legesgaard, D Heyliger, J Gordon, O Hald

Captain: N Dhaliwal, Vice-Captain: T Singh Bharaj

