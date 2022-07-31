CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 6

Canada will lock horns with Malaysia in the sixth match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A at Maple Leaf 1 in Ontario on Sunday.

Canada are placed at the top of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A table, having won five out of their six games so far. They defeated Singapore in their last match by six wickets.

Malaysia, on the other hand, are sixth in the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A table, winning only one out of their six matches. They lost their last encounter against Vanuatu by two wickets.

CAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

CAN XI

Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva (WK), Salman Nazar, Nicholas Kirton, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Varun Sehdev.

MAL XI

Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Vijay Unni, Muhamad Syahadat.

Match Details

CAN vs MAL, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 6

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 1, Ontario.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maple Leaf 1 is a balanced one. While it offers good pace and bounce for the bowlers, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 239 runs.

Today’s CAN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shreyas Movva: Shreyas has been in decent form with the bat in this season. He has scored 54 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 112.50.

Batters

Navneet Dhaliwal: Navneet has scored 358 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 95.46. He is a reliable batter, and given his form this season, is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Syed Aziz: Syed is a quality all-rounder who has scored 42 runs while picking up seven wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 57.53. He will be hoping to have a major say in this upcoming game's proceedings.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh is having a pretty decent outing with both the bat and ball in this tournament, scoring 209 runs in five matches and also scalping one wicket at an economy rate of 4.88.

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad has scored 108 runs in seven matches, while picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.19. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Bowlers

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon will lead Canadian bowling attack on Sunday. So far, he has picked up 12 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.50.

Pavandeep Singh: Pavandeep has managed to pick up seven wickets in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Heyliger (CAN) - 235 points

Syed Aziz (MAL) - 163 points

Varun Sehdev (CAN) - 151 points

Navneet Dhaliwal (CAN) - 147 points

Shreyas Movva (CAN) - 118 points

Important Stats for CAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Heyliger: 8 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 100.00 & ER - 5.50

Syed Aziz: 42 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 57.53 & ER - 5.95

Varun Sehdev: 33 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 53.22, ER - 2.83

Navneet Dhaliwal: 358 runs in 5 matches; SR - 95.46

Shreyas Movva: 54 runs in 2 matches; SR - 112.50

CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

Canada vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreyas Movva, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Navneet Dhaliwal, Saad Bin Zafar, Varun Sehdev, Vijay Unni, Sapan Mehta, Dillon Heyliger, Pavandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat Durrani.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Saad Bin Zafar.

Canada vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Movva, Syed Aziz, Navneet Dhaliwal, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin Zafar, Virandeep Singh, Varun Sehdev, Pavandeep Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Salman Nazar.

Captain: Saad Bin Zafar. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

