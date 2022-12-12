CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Match

Canada (CAN) will take on Malaysia (MAL) in a 45th match of the CWC Challenge League Group A at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAN vs MAL Dream11 prediction.

Canada have been in superb form, returning with 12 wins, one loss, and one no-result. With 25 points, they sit pretty at the top of the standings. Malaysia, on the other hand, have a win-loss record of 4-10. However, they’ve been pretty good in recent times, winning three out of their last four games.

CAN vs MAL, CWC Challenge League

The 45th match of the CWC Challenge League Group A between Canada and Malaysia will be played on December 13 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs MAL, Match 45, CWC Challenge League

Date & Time: December 13th 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

CAN vs MAL Pitch Report

Six CWC Challenge League games have been played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, with the average first-innings score being around 218. While three games have been won by the chasing teams, the sides batting first have also emerged victorious three times.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

CAN vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Canada: NR, W, W, W, W

Malaysia: W, L, W, W, L

CAN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 today

Canada team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canada Probable Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger.

Malaysia team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Probable Playing XI: Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Khizar Hayat, Rizwan Haider, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sidharth Karthik (wk).

Today’s CAN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Virandeep Singh (12 matches, 394 runs, 3 wickets)

Virandeep Singh may be listed as a wicketkeeper but he has contributed in all three facets of the game. He has aggregated 394 runs at an average of 35.81. Singh has also taken three scalps at an economy rate of 4.25.

Top Batter Pick

Ravinderpal Singh (11 matches, 329 runs)

Ravinderpal Singh has amassed 329 runs at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 146.42 with the help of 22 sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Syed Aziz (13 matches, 224 runs, 11 wickets)

Syed Aziz has been in top form in the CWC Challenge League. The 24-year-old Malaysian all-rounder has accumulated 224 runs in addition to taking 11 wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Sharvin Muniandy (8 innings, 159 runs, 9 wickets)

Sharvin Muniandy has been effective with both the bat and ball. The 27-year-old seamer has taken nine wickets and scored 159 runs.

CAN vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Saad Bin Zafar (13 matches, 151 runs, 24 wickets)

Saad Bin Zafar has taken 24 wickets at an economy rate of 2.97 in the CWC Challenge League. He has also chipped in with 151 runs.

Rizwan Haider (3 matches, 10 wickets)

Rizwan Haider has played just three CWC Challenge League matches but has picked up 10 wickets, including a fifer against Singapore in the last game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Saad Bin Zafar 151 runs & 24 wickets in 13 matches Rizwan Haider 10 wickets in 3 matches Syed Aziz 224 runs & 11 wickets in 13 matches Ravinderpal Singh 329 runs in 11 matches Sharvin Muniandy 159 runs & 9 wickets in 8 innings

CAN vs MAL match expert tips

The likes of Syed Aziz, Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy, and Saad Bin Zafar will be the ones to watch out for in the CAN vs MAL game.

CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Virandeep Singh, Srimantha Wijeyeratne

Batters: Muhammad Amir, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh

All-rounders: Syed Aziz (c), Dillon Heyliger

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy, Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar (vc)

CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Muhammad Amir, Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh

All-rounders: Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz, Dillon Heyliger (vc), Harsh Thaker

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy (c), Saad Bin Zafar

