CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Canada tour of Namibia, Match 2

The 2nd T20I match of the Canada tour of Namibia will see Canada (CAN) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Wednesday, March 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

These two teams recently participated in the ICC CWC League 2 tournament where Canada won nine of their last 16 matches. Namibia, on the other hand, won seven their last 20 matches. The first T20I match of this series between these two teams was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Namibia won one match by seven wickets while the other match was abandoned due to rain.

CAN vs NAM Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the Canada tour of Namibia will be played on March 19 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CAN vs NAM, 2nd T20I Match

Date and Time: March 19, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Namibia back in October 2024, where a total of 244 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

CAN vs NAM Form Guide

CAN - Will be playing their first match

NAM - Will be playing their first match

CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonathan Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Nikolaas Davin, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Ad

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Movva

S Movva is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. Z Green is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Merwe and N Dhaliwal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. A Johnson is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

J Nicol

J Nicol and S Zafar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Nicol will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. H Thaker and J Smit are other good all-rounders for today's match.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Scholtz has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. D Heyliger and R Trumpelmann are other good bowlers for today's match.

Ad

CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

G Merwe is the most crucial pick from Namibia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

S Zafar

S Zafar is one of the most crucial picks from the Canada squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, 2nd T20I Match

B Scholtz

J Nicol

G Merwe

H Thaker

S Zafar

Canada vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Ad

Batters: G Merwe, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger, R Trumpelmann

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Ad

Batters: G Merwe, A Johnson, J Frylinck

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar, P Singh

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️