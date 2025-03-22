CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Canada tour of Namibia, Match 4

The 4th T20I match of the Canada tour of Namibia will see Canada (CAN) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Saturday, March 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The 1st T20I match of this series between these two teams was abandoned due to rain. The 2nd T20I game saw Namibia chasing the 145-run target with 3 wickets remaining. The 3rd T20I match was once again abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Namibia won two matches while two matches were abandoned due to rain.

CAN vs NAM Match Details

The 4th T20I match of the Canada tour of Namibia will be played on March 22 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs NAM, 4th T20I Match

Date and Time: 22nd March 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

The 2nd T20I between Canada and Namibia was played at this venue. A total of 291 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets in 30 overs.

CAN vs NAM Form Guide

CAN - N/R L N/R

NAM - N/R W N/R

CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton (c), Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Kaleem Sana

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonathan Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Nikolaas Davin, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Green

Z Green is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. K Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He smashed 30 runs off just 15 balls in the 2nd T20I match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Merwe and N Davin are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. Y Samra is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Smit

J Nicol and J Smit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Smit will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 33 runs and took 3 wickets in the 2nd T20I match. S Zafar is another good all-rounder for this fixture.

Bowlers

R Trumpelmann

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Trumpelmann and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Trumpelmann has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He took 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I match. D Heyliger and B Scholtz are other good bowlers for today's match.

CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

G Merwe is one of the most crucial picks from Namibia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 9 runs and took 1 wicket in the second T20I match.

J Smit

J Smit is another crucial pick from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 33 runs and took 3 wickets in the second T20I match.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, 4th T20I Match

J Nicol

G Merwe

J Smit

R Trumpelmann

S Zafar

Canada vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Green

Batters: G Merwe, N Davin

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, S Zafar

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger, R Trumpelmann, A Kumar

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Singh

Batters: G Merwe, N Davin, Y Samra

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, S Zafar

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, R Trumpelmann, A Kumar

