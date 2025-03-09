CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 57

The 57th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Canada (CAN) go up against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Canada have won eight of their last 13 matches of the season. Their last match against the Netherlands was abandoned due to rain. Namibia, on the other hand, have won six of their last seventeen matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match. Namibia won that match by 111 runs.

CAN vs NAM Match Details

The 57th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 9 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game will begin at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs NAM, 57th Match

Date and Time: 9 March 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings. The last match played at this venue was between Netherlands and Namibia, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

CAN vs NAM Form Guide

CAN - Won 8 of their last 13 matches

NAM - Won 6 of their last 17 matches

CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton ©, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (wk), Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Gurbaz Bajwa, and Aaron Johnson.

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Jan-Izak de Villiers.

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Movva

S Movva is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 258 runs in the last twelve matches. Z Green is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Merwe and N Kirton are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches, smashing 439 runs and taking 27 wickets in the last 17 matches. J Frylinck is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 489 runs in the last 12 matches. J Nicol is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and D Heyliger. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Scholtz has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 30 wickets and smashed 118 runs in the last seventeen matches. K Sana is another good bowler for today's match.

CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

G Merwe is the most crucial pick from Namibia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 439 runs and taken 27 wickets in the last seventeen matches.

B Scholtz

B Scholtz is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 30 wickets and smashed 118 runs in the last seventeen matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, 57th Match

B Scholtz

J Nicol

G Merwe

H Thaker

D Heyliger

Canada vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Movva

Batters: G Merwe

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar, P Singh

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger, R Trumpelmann

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Movva

Batters: G Merwe, N Kirton

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar, P Singh

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger

