CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 60

The 60th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Canada (CAN) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Saturday, March 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Canada have won nine of their last 14 matches of the season. Their last match against the Netherlands was abandoned due to rain. Namibia, on the other hand, have won six of their last 19 matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. The two teams have won one match each.

CAN vs NAM Match Details

The 60th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 15 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs NAM, 60th Match

Date and Time: March 15, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Netherlands and Namibia, where a total of 297 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CAN vs NAM Form Guide

CAN - Won 9 of their last 14 matches

NAM - Won 6 of their last 19 matches

CAN vs NAM Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton ©, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (wk), Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Gurbaz Bajwa, Aaron Johnson

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan-Izak de Villiers

CAN vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Movva

S Movva is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 273 runs in the last 13 matches. Z Green is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Merwe

G Merwe and N Kirton are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Merwe is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 543 runs and taken 28 wickets in the last 19 matches. J Frylinck is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 14 wickets and smashed 516 runs in the last 13 matches. J Nicol is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Scholtz and D Heyliger. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Scholtz has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 35 wickets and smashed 123 runs in the last 19 matches. K Sana is another good bowler for today's match.

CAN vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

G Merwe

G Merwe is the most crucial pick from Namibia as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 543 runs and taken 28 wickets in the last 19 matches.

B Scholtz

B Scholtz is one of the most crucial picks from the Namibia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 35 wickets and smashed 123 runs in the last 19 matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs NAM, 60th Match

B Scholtz

J Nicol

G Merwe

H Thaker

D Heyliger

Canada vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Batters: G Merwe

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar, P Singh

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger, R Trumpelmann

Canada vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Movva

Batters: G Merwe

All-rounders: J Smit, J Nicol, H Thaker, S Zafar, P Singh, S Fouche

Bowlers: B Scholtz, K Sana, D Heyliger

