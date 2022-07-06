CAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for 2nd unofficial ODI

Canada (CAN) will lock horns with Nepal (NEP) in the second ODI at the CAA Centre in Brampton on Wednesday, July 6.

The first ODI between the two teams was called off due to rain on Tuesday. The last time Canada and Nepal met was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A match, with the latter winning by eight wickets.

CAN vs NEP Probable Playing 11 Today

CAN XI

Srimantha Wijeyeratne (WK), Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Saad Bin-Zafar, Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon.

NEP XI

Asif-Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dev Khanal, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Aadil Ansari, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahmed.

Match Details

CAN vs NEP, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 6th July 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton.

Pitch Report

The surface at the CAA Centre is a balanced one. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers can pick up wickets if they maintain their lines and lengths. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the 250 being the par score at the venue.

Today’s CAN vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif-Sheikh: Asif-Sheikh could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team. He has scored 355 runs at a strike rate of 72.20 in 12 ODI matches.

Batters

Kushal Bhurtel: Bhurtel is a reliable batter who has accumulated 328 runs at a strike rate of 73.50 in 15 ODIs for Nepal.

Rayyan Pathan: Pathan could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. Although listed as a batter, he is yet to contribute with the bat in the international scene. But he has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in one ODI.

All-rounders

Rizwan Cheema: Cheema is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 764 runs and scalped 32 wickets in 33 ODI matches.

Dipendra Singh-Airee: Singh-Airee has single-handedly helped Nepal win several matches. He has scored 321 runs and taken nine wickets in 20 ODIs.

Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane: Lamichhane is a top-quality leg-break bowler who has scalped 58 wickets at an economy rate of 3.96 in 26 ODI matches. He also has 148 runs to his name.

Nikhil Dutta: Although Dutta went wicketless in the only ODI match he has played so far, overlooking him for Tuesday's game wouldn't be a wise decision.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Asif-Sheikh (NEP)

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)

Rizwan Cheema (CAN)

Dipendra Singh-Airee (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Important Stats for CAN vs NEP Dream11 prediction team

Asif-Sheikh: 355 runs in 12 matches; SR - 72.20

Kushal Bhurtel: 328 run in 15 matches; SR - 73.50

Rizwan Cheema: 764 runs and 32 wickets in 33 matches; SR - 111.50 and ER - 4.93

Dipendra Singh-Airee: 321 runs and 9 wickets in 20 matches; SR - 68.30 and ER - 4.02

Sandeep Lamichhane: 148 runs and 58 wickets in 26 matches; SR - 95.50 and ER - 3.96

CAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

CAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asif-Sheikh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rayyan Pathan, Aarif Sheikh, Rizwan Cheema, Saad Bin-Zafar, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Nikhil Dutta, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: Saad Bin-Zafar.

CAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Movva, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Rizwan Cheema, Saad Bin-Zafar, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Nikhil Dutta, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dillon Heyliger.

Captain: Dipendra Singh-Airee. Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far