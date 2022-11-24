CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Canada vs Oman, 2nd ODI

Canada (CAN) will take on Oman (SLS) in the second ODI of Canada vs Oman at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 2nd ODI.

The first ODI of the series proved to be a one-sided encounter as Canada ran away with the match. Batting first, they posted a total of 229/9 on the board. While their performance with the bat wasn’t impressive, their clinical bowling effort more than made up for it and dismissed Oman for just 145, thus winning by 84 runs.

CAN vs OMN Match Details, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI of Canada vs Oman will be played on November 25 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs OMN, Canada vs Oman, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CAN vs OMN Pitch Report

The track here has been balanced and has offered up a strong competition between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers have been able to exert their influence at different stages. Spinners have proved decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 229

Average second innings score: 145

CAN vs OMN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canada: W

Oman: L

CAN vs OMN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Canada Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Canada Probable Playing 11

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeratne (WK), Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Nikhil Dutta, and Kaleem Sana.

Oman Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Oman Probable Playing 11

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, S Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, and Sufyan Mehmood.

CAN vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Movva (1 match, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 44.90)

S Movva will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He made 22 runs in the first match but his underwhelming strike rate of 44.90 put a lot of pressure on his teammates.

Top Batter pick

A Khan (1 match, 29 runs and 2 wickets)

A Khan looked in great form in the first match. He scored 29 runs and later picked up two wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder pick

H Thaker (1 match, 75 runs and 1 wicket)

H Thaker scored 75 runs at a strike rate of close to 80 in the first ODI. He also picked up a wicket for his team.

Top Bowler pick

J Gordon (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.67)

J Gordon was in excellent touch with the ball. He scalped two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 4.67.

CAN vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dutta

N Dutta was the star of the show in the first ODI. He slammed 47 runs off 50 deliveries. Dutta then returned to pick up four wickets and stun the opposition. He also kept an economy rate of just 2.25 runs per over. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan was also in top form with the ball in the last game. He ended up scalping three wickets for his side at an economy of 4.60.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Dutta 47runs and 4 wickets 188 points H Thaker 75 runs and 1 wicket 120 points Bilal Khan 3 wickets 107 points A Khan 29 runs and 2 wickets 105 points Z Maqsood 21 runs and 2 wickets 89 points

CAN vs OMN match expert tips

N Dutta was in outrageous form in the first ODI and he could be the X-factor for your CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy.

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head to Head League

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Movva

Batters: A Khan, Pargat Singh, J Singh

All-rounders: H Thaker, S Maqsood

Bowlers: N Dutta, Bilal Khan, J Gordon, Kaleemullah, S Bin Zafar

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Movva

Batters: A Khan, Pargat Singh, M Spoors

All-rounders: H Thaker, S Maqsood, Rafiullah M

Bowlers: N Dutta, Bilal Khan, J Gordon, Kaleemullah

