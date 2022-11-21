CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Desert Cup 2022, Final

Canada (CAN) will face Oman (OMN) in the final of the Desert Cup 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for the final.

Canada had a fantastic group stage campaign. They won five of their six matches and lost only once to Bahrain by eight wickets. Canada topped the table with 10 points and have already defeated Oman twice, albeit both matches between the two sides have been close encounters. They will be the favorites to win the final as well.

Oman, meanwhile, finished second in the table. They had the same points as Bahrain but managed to qualify for the final on the basis of their higher NRR. They lost their most recent match against Canada by three wickets and on the penultimate delivery.

CAN vs OMN Match Details, Final

The Final of Desert Cup 2022 will be played on November 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs OMN, Desert Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: November 21, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CAN vs OMN Pitch Report

The track here has been balanced and has offered up strong competition between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers have been able to exert their influence at different stages. Spinners have proved decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 166.4

Average second innings score: 137.8

CAN vs OMN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canada: L-W-W-L-L

Oman: W-W-L-W-W

CAN vs OMN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Canada Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Canada Probable Playing 11

SA Wijeratne, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Ammar Khalid, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (C), N Dutta

Oman Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Oman Probable Playing 11

Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Samay Shrivastava, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M, Suraj Kumar, S Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

CAN vs OMN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Wijeyeratne (6 matches, 108 runs, Strike Rate: 117.39)

S Wijeyeratne is Canada's third-highest scorer. He has made 108 runs in six games at a strike rate of 117.39.

Top Batter pick

J Singh (6 matches, 171 runs, Strike Rate: 141.32)

J Singh is the second-highest scorer for Oman in the competition. He has made 171 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 141.32.

Top All-rounder pick

Rafiullah M (6 matches, 76 runs and 10 wickets)

Rafiullah has been an incredible all-rounder for Oman. He has slammed 76 runs at a brisk strike rate of 200 and is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps. He has bowled with an average of 15.70.

Top Bowler pick

A Khalid (6 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.36)

A Khalid is the leading wicket-taker in the Desert Cup. He has bagged 12 wickets so far and has a terrific economy rate of 7.36.

CAN vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Maqsood

Z Maqsood has plenty of experience and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the third-highest scorer in the competition and has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33 and at an astonishing strike rate of 182.69. Maqsood has also taken four wickets and has maintained a stunning economy rate of just 4.55 runs per over.

A Johnson

A Johnson is the highest run-scorer in the Desert Cup so far. He has an astounding 334 runs to his name at an average of 66.80 and an unbelievable strike rate of 167.00. He has scored a century and three-half centuries and has been extremely consistent.

5 must-picks with players' stats for CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Johnson 334 runs 514 points Z Maqsood 190 runs and 4 wickets 451 points Rafiullah M 76 runs and 10 wickets 449 points A Khalid 12 wickets 380 points

CAN vs OMN match expert tips

Z Maqsood has been in top form with both bat on a consistent basis. He could prove to be an important player for your CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy.

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyeratne

Batter: A Johnson, J Singh, R Singh

All-rounder: Z Maqsood, Rafiullah M, M Nadeem, D Heyliger

Bowler: A Khalid, S Bin Zafar, Bilal Khan

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

CAN vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Wijeyeratne

Batter: A Johnson, J Singh, R Singh

All-rounder: Z Maqsood, Rafiullah M, M Nadeem

Bowler: A Khalid, S Bin Zafar, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

