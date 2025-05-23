CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 71

The 71st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see Canada (CAN) square off against Oman (OMN) at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, May 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
Oman have won 10 of their last 18 matches. They won their last match against USA in super over by two wickets. Canada, meanwhile, have won nine of their last 18 matches. They lost their last match to Oman by 15 runs.
The two teams played the 69th match of the tournament, which Oman won by 15 runs. Oman batted first and scored 217, while Canada responded with 202.
CAN vs OMN Match Details
The 71st match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on May 23 at the SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CAN vs OMN, 71st Match
Date and Time: May 23, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST
Venue: SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Pitch Report
The pitch at SV Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is expected to be fresh and support batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score big. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match here between USA and Oman saw 532 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets.
CAN vs OMN Form Guide
CAN - Won nine of their last 18 matches
OMN - Won 10 of their last 18 matches
CAN vs OMN Probable Playing XIs
CAN
No injury update
Shreyas Movva (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton (c), Yuvraj Samra, Saad Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Pargat Singh, Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar Dhull, Shahid Ahmadzai
OMN
No injury update
Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Pruthvikumar Damubhai Macchi, Hammad Mirza, Imran Muhammed, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujibur Imran Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava
CAN vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Movva
Movva is the best wicketkeeper pick. He bats in the top order. V Shukla is another good option.
Batters
A Kaleem
Kaleem and N Dhaliwal are the two best batter picks. A Kaleem is a hard hitter, scoring 24 runs and taking two wickets in the last match against USA. J Singh is another good option.
All-rounders
H Thaker
P Singh and Thaker are the best all-rounder picks. Thaker bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs. He scored 33 in the last match against Oman. M Nadeem is another good option.
Bowlers
K Sana
The top bowler picks are K Sana and S Ahmad. Sana completes his quota of overs. He took two wickets in the last match against Oman. D Heyliger is another good option.
CAN vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices
S Ahmad
Ahmad is one of the most crucial picks from Oman, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He bats in the middle order and bowls. He took three wickets in the last match against Canada.
H Thaker
Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from the Canada squad. He's in top form. He bats in the top order and completes his quota of overs.
Five must-picks for CAN vs OMN, 71st Match
S Ahmad
S Shrivastava
H Thaker
D Heyliger
K Sana
Canada vs Oman Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Canada vs Oman Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Movva
Batters: J Singh, A Kaleem
All-rounders: S Zafar, P Singh, H Thaker, M Nadeem
Bowlers: S Shrivastava, S Ahmad, D Heyliger, K Sana
Canada vs Oman Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: V Shukla
Batters: Y Samra, A Kaleem
All-rounders: S Zafar, P Singh, H Thaker
Bowlers: S Shrivastava, S Ahmad, D Heyliger, K Sana, S Sharma
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️