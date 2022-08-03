CAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 11

Canada will lock horns with Qatar (CAN vs QAT) in the 11th match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Wednesday (August 03) at the Maple Leaf 2 North East Ground in Canada.

Canada are placed on top of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A table with seven wins and 14 points from eight matches. They beat Malaysia by 121 runs in their previous game.

Qatar, on the other hand, beat Vanuatu by 96 runs in their last encounter. They put up 293/8 batting first and bowled Vanuatu out for 197. Qatar are placed fourth at the moment with four wins and as many defeats from eight matches.

CAN vs QAT Probable Playing 11 Today

Canada XI

Rayyan Pathan, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Matthew Spoors, Varun Sehdev, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Salman Nazar, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordan.

Qatar XI

Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Imraz Raffi, Akash Babu, Muhammad Murad, Muhammad Ikramullah, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Muhammad Nadeem.

Match Details

CAN vs QAT, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 11

Date and Time: August 03, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 2 North East Ground, King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue will not be easy to bat on. Fast bowlers will get some assistance and can trouble the batters if they hit the perfect lines and lengths. Batters will have to be patient in the middle. The average first innings total is 197.

Today’s CAN vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Qatar’s skipper Mohammed Rizlan played a sensational knock of 77 against Vanuatu in their previous game. His innings consisted of 10 fours and he will look to carry his form into this match as well.

Batter

Kamran Khan has scored 197 runs in eight matches so far. He struck a 45-ball 55 in the last match at a strike rate of 122.2, smashing eight fours and a six as well. Qatar will expect him to get them off to a solid start at the top once again.

All-rounder

Saad Bin Zafar has scored 119 runs in this tournament so far and has picked up 14 wickets for Canada, being their highest wicket-taker as well. He continued his fine form, picking up five wickets for just 31 runs in 8.3 overs against Malaysia in their previous clash. Saad is a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Bowler

Dillon Heyliger has had a great run with the ball in this tournament for Canada. He has picked up 13 wickets from six matches and is this second highest wicket-taker as well. Dillon is a genuine wicket-taking bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Rizlan (QAT) - 205 points

Navneet Dhaliwal (CAN) - 160 points

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) - 264 points

Dillon Heyliger (CAN) - 309 points

Muhammad Ikramullah (QAT) - 215 points

Important Stats for CAN vs QAT Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Heyliger: 152 runs and 26 wickets in 20 matches

Mohammed Rizlan: 338 runs from eight matches

Saad Bin Zafar: 319 runs and 42 wickets in 27 matches

Navneet Dhaliwal: 1143 runs in 33 matches

CAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Rizlan, Shreyas Movva, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Saad Bin Zafar, Varun Sehdev, Muhammad Murad, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Muhammad Ikramullah.

Captain: Saad Bin Zafar. Vice-captain: Muhammad Murad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Rizlan, Akash Babu, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kamran Khan, Zaheer Ibrahim, Saad Bin Zafar, Muhammad Tanveer, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Harsh Thaker.

Captain: Saad Bin Zafar. Vice-captain: Mohammed Rizlan.

