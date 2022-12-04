CAN vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 16

Canada (CAN) will take on Qatar (QAT) in the third match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A on Sunday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAN vs QAT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful ICC CWC League season. Both teams are top contenders to win this year's ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A season.

Canada will try their best to win the match, but Qatar are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

CAN vs QAT Match Details

The third match of the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A will be played on December 4 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs QAT, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 3

Date and Time: December 4, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

CAN vs QAT Form Guide

CAN - Will be playing their first match

QAT - Will be playing their first match

CAN vs QAT Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Matthew Spoors, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin-Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Aaron Johnson, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Ammar Khalid-I

QAT Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kamran Khan, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Akash Babu, Imal Liyanage, Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar (wk & c), Muhammad Tanveer-I, Gayan Buddika, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad, Mohammed Nadeem, Assad Borham

CAN vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizlan

M Rizlan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Movva is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Singh

Z Ibrahim and R Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Spoors is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Heyliger

M Tanveer and D Heyliger are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Murad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bin Zafar and M Murad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Nazar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAN vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

D Heyliger

D Heyliger is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Nazar

S Nazar is one of the best picks for today's match as he will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must Picks for CAN vs QAT, Match 3

D Heyliger

M Tanveer

S Bazar

M Murad

R Singh

Canada vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canada vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan

Batters: R Singh, Z Ibrahim, M Spoors

All-rounders: D Heyliger, M Tanveer, K Khan

Bowlers: S Bin Zafar, J Gordon, M Nadeem, M Murad

Canada vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizlan

Batters: R Singh, Z Ibrahim, A Babu

All-rounders: D Heyliger, M Tanveer

Bowlers: S Bin Zafar, J Gordon, M Nadeem, M Murad, S Nazar

