CAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 5

Canada and Singapore (CAN vs SIN) will square off in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Saturday, July 30, at the Maple Leaf 3 South-East Ground in Canada.

Canada pulled off a convincing 74-run win against Denmark in their previous game. They batted first and put up 219/8 on the board. Their bowlers then responded to the challenge and restricted Denmark to just 145 in 43.2 overs to complete a resounding victory in the end.

Meanwhile, Singapore also managed to win their previous contest against Qatar. They put up a strong total of 244/9 on the board as they batted first. The bowlers followed it up and held their nerves to hold Qatar at 213/9 from 42 overs, thus winning the game by 6 runs (DLS Method).

Both teams will look to keep the winning run going and it will be an exciting contest.

CAN vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

Canada XI

Rayyan Pathan, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Varun Sehdev, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ammar Khalid, Salman Nazar.

Singapore XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Reza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (C), Akshay Roopak Puri.

Match Details

CAN vs SIN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 5

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Maple Leaf 3 (South-East Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The wickets at this venue are good for bowling. Fast bowlers will have their say throughout the game and batting will not be easy on this surface. The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first.

Today’s CAN vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shreyas Movva is Canada's top wicket-keeper batter. He can score quick runs coming down the order. Shreyas blasted a quick-fire 16-ball 35 at a strike-rate of 218.8 in the previous game. Movva is a safe pick behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Arjun Mutreja is in fine form with the bat. The right-hander scored a fine half-century for Singapore in the last match. He scored 52 runs off just 44 deliveries. Arjun is a handy batter in the middle order who can bring stability and score at a brisk pace as well.

All-rounder

Aryaman Sunil is a fantastic all-rounder from Singapore. He smashed an unbeaten 34-ball 52, striking at 152.9. Aryaman then picked up three wickets as well, bowling at an economy-rate of just 4.3. He is in great form with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Dillon Heyliger had a dream outing in the previous game. He picked up five wickets against Denmark, giving away only 34 runs from his eight overs. The right-arm pacer is expected to be amongst the wickets once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Movva (CAN)

Arjun Mutreja (SIN)

Aryaman Sunil (SIN)

Dillon Heyliger (CAN)

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN)

Important Stats for CAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Jarryd Allan: 100 runs in eight matches

Arjun Mutreja: 158 runs in five matches

Aryaman Sunil: 115 runs and seven wickets in six matches

Dillon Heyliger: 23 wickets in 18 matches

CAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreyas Movva, Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Mutreja, Surendran Chandramohan, Nicholas Kirton, Aryaman Sunil, Saad Bin Zafar, Janak Prakash, Dillon Heyliger, Amjad Mahboob, Harsh Thaker.

Captain: Aryaman Sunil. Vice-captain: Saad Bin Zafar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Movva, Manpreet Singh, Arjun Mutreja, Surendran Chandramohan, Nicholas Kirton, Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Harsh Thaker.

Captain: Aryaman Sunil. Vice-captain: Dillon Heyliger.

