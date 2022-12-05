Canada vs Singapore - Dream11 Prediction

Canada will take on Singapore in match number 34 of the CWC Challenge League Group A at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (December 6).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs SIN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Canada have been superb throughout this tournament. They have 10 wins from 11 games and their only loss has come against Singapore. Canada are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Singapore are second. They have a win-loss record of 7-4. However, three of their losses have come in their last five encounters.

CAN vs SIN, Match Details

The 34th match of the CWC Challenge League Group A between Canada and Singapore will be played on December 5 2022 at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 am IST.

Match: CAN vs SIN

Date & Time: December 5th 2022, 7:30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

There has been just one game that has been played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur this season and Denmark were bowled out for 159 while Malaysia chased the score down with just two wickets in hand.

The ball did move around for the pacers and there was some turn for the spinners as well. Thus, a good all-round surface may be on the cards for this game.

CAN vs SIN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Canada: W, W, W, W, W

Singapore: L, W, L, W, L

CAN vs SIN Probable Playing 11 today

Canada Team News

No major injury concerns.

Canada Probable Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana.

Singapore Team News

No major injury concerns.

Singapore Probable Playing XI: Aritra Dutta, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aman Desai (wk), Amartya Kaul, Sidhant Srikanth, Avi Dixit, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil Uchil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Puri.

Today’s CAN vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Srimantha Wijeyeratne (5 matches, 246 runs)

Srimantha Wijeyeratne seems to be in solid touch with the bat. The Canada wicket-keeper batter has scored 246 runs in five innings and is striking at 103.36. He has registered one ton and one fifty as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ravinderpal Singh (9 matches, 325 runs)

Ravinderpal Singh is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 325 runs in nine games and he has remained unbeaten thrice. Singh has a stunning strike rate of 149.76 and he has smashed 22 sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dillon Heyliger (9 matches, 15 wickets, 46 runs)

Dillon Heyliger has been bowling really well. The 33-year-old pacer has picked up 15 scalps in nine fixtures at an economy rate of 5.05. With the bat, Heyliger has chipped in with 46 runs in four innings while striking at 135.29.

Top Bowler Pick

Vinoth Baskaran (10 matches, 17 wickets)

Vinoth Baskaran is one of the premier bowlers for Singapore and he has been very consistent. The left-arm spinner has taken 17 wickets in 10 outings and has an economy rate of 3.25.

CAN vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saad Bin Zafar (11 matches, 141 runs, 18 wickets)

Saad Bin Zafar has been superb with the ball and has been effective with the bat in this tournament. The left-arm spinner and Canada skipper has returned with 18 wickets at an economy of 2.98. With the bat, he has got 141 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 95.27.

Janak Prakash (6 matches, 35 runs, 11 wickets)

Janak Prakash hasn't really fired with the bat but he has been in excellent bowling form. The 22-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 11 scalps in six games at an economy of 4.88.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CAN vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Saad Bin Zafar 141 runs & 18 wickets in 11 matches Janak Prakash 35 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Ravinderpal Singh 325 runs in 9 matches Vinoth Baskaran 17 wickets in 10 matches Srimantha Wijeyeratne 246 runs in 5 matches

CAN vs SIN match expert tips

The all-rounders and bowlers might turn out to be the crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Dillon Heyliger, Janak Prakash, Saad Bin Zafar, Amjad Mahboob and Vinoth Baskaran could be the ones to watch out for.

CAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Dream11 Team for Canada vs Singapore - CWC Challenge League Group A.

Wicket-keeper: Srimantha Wijeyeratne.

Batters: Aritra Dutta, Ravinderpal Singh, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia.

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Janak Prakash.

Bowlers: Jeremy Gordon, Saad Bin Zafar, Amjad Mahboob, Vinoth Baskaran.

CAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Canada vs Singapore - CWC Challenge League Group A.

Wicket-keeper: Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Aman Desai.

Batters: Ravinderpal Singh, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Aaron Johnson.

All-rounders: Dillon Heyliger, Janak Prakash.

Bowlers: Saad Bin Zafar, Aryaman Sunil Uchil, Vinoth Baskaran, Kaleem Sana.

