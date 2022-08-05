CAN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 12

Canada will lock horns with Vanuatu (CAN vs VAN) in Match 12 of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Friday (August 05). The Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground in Canada will host this contest.

Canada have had a fantastic campaign in the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League so far. They have won eight of their nine games and are currently at the top of the points table. The Canadians won their most recent match against Qatar by a huge margin of 184 runs.

Vanuatu, on the other hand, have not been up to the mark in the league so far. They will enter this match on the back of a 96-run loss against Qatar in their previous encounter. With just four points to their name, they are fifth in the leaderboard and will be eyeing their third win.

CAN vs VAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Canada XI

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva (wk), Salman Nazar, Nicholas Kirton, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heylige.

Vanuatu XI

Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Ronald Tari, Simpson Obed, Bettan Viraliliu, Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu.

Match Details

Match: CAN vs VAN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 12.

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground, King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maple Leaf 1 North West Ground is a neutral one. While it offers the pacers some movement and bounce, batters must spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

The average first-innings score at the venue is around 230-240 runs and chasing will be the preferred choice.

Today’s CAN vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shreyas Movva: Movva will be a safe pick from Canada in the wicket-keeper section. He has been in decent touch with the bat, scoring 103 runs in the last four games.

Batter

Navneet Dhaliwal: Dhaliwal is a fantastic opening batter and is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 469 runs to his name. He smashed a fine 103-run knock in the previous game and will look to repeat it in this one.

All-rounder

Saad Bin Zafar: Bin Zafar has contributed in both the batting and bowling departments so far for Canada. He has bagged 15 wickets and also scored 120 runs with the bat.

Bowler

Apolinaire Stephen: Stephen has taken 12 wickets for Vanuatu at an impressive economy of 4.35. He will be a top pick in the bowling category for this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAN vs VAN Dream11 prediction team

Salman Nazar (CAN) - 354 points.

Navneet Dhaliwal (CAN) - 323 points.

Dillon Heyliger (CAN) - 325 points.

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) - 310 points.

Nalin Nipiko (VAN) - 257 points.

Important Stats for CAN vs VAN Dream11 prediction team

Dillon Heyliger: 13 wickets in seven matches.

Saad Bin Zafar: 120 runs and 15 wickets in nine matches.

Salman Nazar: Nine wickets in four matches.

Nalin Nipiko: 174 runs and nine wickets in eight matches.

CAN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreyas Movva, Navneet Dhaliwal, Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, Saad Bin-Zafar, Joshua Rau, Nalin Nipiko, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Apolinaire Stephen.

Captain: Saad Bin-Zafar | Vice-captain: Salman Nazar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Movva, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin-Zafar, Joshua Rau, Nalin Nipiko, Harsh Thaker, Williamsing Nalisa, Salman Nazar, Apolinaire Stephen.

Captain: Nalin Nipiko | Vice-captain: Navneet Dhaliwal.

