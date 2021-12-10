CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 5

The Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on Central Hinds (CH-W) in match number five of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Both teams have had a poor start to their Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 campaign. The Canterbury Magicians lost the only game they’ve played so far against Wellington. Meanwhile, Central Hinds have lost against Otago and Wellington, with both coming in chasing efforts.

CM-W vs CH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Magicians: Natalie Cox, Abigale Gerken, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Kate Sims, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Central Hinds: Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Georgia Atkinson, Rosemary Mair, Ocean Bartlett, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

Match Details

CM-W vs CH-W, Match 5, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: December 9th 2021, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is likely to be a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters can play shots on the up. The pacers might find some movement with the .

Today’s CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd is good behind the stumps and has also scored 33 runs in two games so far.

Batter

Jacinta Savage can bowl some useful overs of seam and is also highly effective with the bat.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay bowled superbly in the first game for the Canterbury Magicians, claiming three wickets. She also scored 41 not out.

Jess Watkin has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball in the tournament. She has scored 34 runs and taken two wickets.

Bowler

Melissa Hansen has been in decent form, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay (CM-W): 135 points

Jess Watkin (CH-W): 131 points

Hannah Rowe (CH-W): 78 points

Melissa Hansen (CH-W): 78 points

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W): 49 points

Important stats for CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay: 41 runs & 3 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 15 runs & 1 wicket

Jess Watkin: 34 runs & 2 wickets

Hannah Rowe: 2 wickets

CM-W vs CH-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Jacinta Savage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Watkin, Frances Mackay, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Hansen, Sarah Asmussen

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-captain: Frances Mackay.

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin, Frances Mackay, Melissa Banks, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Jess Watkin.

