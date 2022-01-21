CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, Match 27

Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the 27th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Canterbury Magicians have been inconsistent in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. They have played eight games so far, winning just three. Meanwhile, Northern Brave Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have mustered just one win and losing as many as seven.

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Magicians Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Frances Mackay (c), Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes (wk), Abigale Gerken, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Northern Brave Women: Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Emma Baker, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps

Match Details

CM-W vs NB-W, Match 27, Women’s Super Smash 2021-22

Date & Time: January 21st 2022, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 137 runs. Three out of the four Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 games have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp is safe behind the stumps and can also chip in with some vital runs in the middle order.

Batter

Caitlin Gurrey has contributed well with the bat in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, having mustered 171 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

Frances Mackay has led the Magicians from the front, scoring 217 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Brooke Halliday has been one of the best players the Brave in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. She has seven wickets to her name and has also chipped in with 57 runs.

Bowler

Melissa Banks has been in good form with the ball, taking nine wickets from eight games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay (CM-W): 587 points

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W): 490 points

Melissa Banks (CM-W): 386 points

Brooke Halliday (NB-W): 343 points

Caitlin Gurrey (NB-W): 251 points

Important stats for CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Frances Mackay: 217 runs & 9 wickets

Amy Satterthwaite: 192 runs & 7 wickets

Melissa Banks: 9 wickets

Brooke Halliday: 57 runs & 7 wickets

CM-W vs NB-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave Women - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Kirsty Nation, Natalie Cox, Caitlin Gurrey, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Brooke Halliday, Melissa Banks, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-captain: Brooke Halliday.

Dream11 Team for Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave Women - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Natalie Cox, Caitlin Gurrey, Makayla Templeton, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Brooke Halliday, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Lauren Heaps

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite. Vice-captain: Frances Mackay

Edited by Samya Majumdar