CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23, Match 7

Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) will take on Northern Brave Women (NB-W) in the seventh match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 prediction.

Canterbury Magicians Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Their first match was washed out before they lost heavily against Wellington Blaze Women as they fell 127 runs short while chasing 179.

Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, won their first encounter against Otago Women via the D/L method. They were 119/1 in 22 overs while chasing 239 and they were 47 runs ahead of the par score. The Brooke Halliday-led side were also in a dominant position in the second game as they had already racked up 308/4 in 45.3 overs.

CM-W vs NB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

The seventh match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 between Canterbury Magicians Women and Northern Brave Women will be played on November 26 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. The game is set to take place at 3 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CM-W vs NB-W, 7th Match, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 26th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

CM-W vs NB-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora could be a good one to bat on. But there could be some movement available for the pacers early on.

CM-W vs NB-W Form Guide (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23)

Canterbury Magicians Women: L, NR

Northern Brave Women: NR, W

CM-W vs NB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Magicians Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Magicians Women Probable Playing XI: Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Frances Mackay (c).

Northern Brave Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Northern Brave Women Probable Playing XI: Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Curtis Barriball, Eimear Richardson, Holly Topp (wk), Emma Baker, Shriya Naidu, MW Downes, Tash Wakelin, E Wolland.

Today’s CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Laura Hughes

Laura Hughes was dismissed for a duck in the last match but she can play big knocks at the top of the order. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Caitlin Gurrey (2 matches, 91 runs)

Caitlin Gurrey failed in the first encounter but looked in excellent touch in the second match. She racked up 87 off 99 balls in a knock studded with 12 fours and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brooke Halliday (2 matches, 47 runs, 4 wickets)

Brooke Halliday, who has scored 47 runs in two innings, returned with figures of 10-1-41-4 in the only match she bowled.

Top Bowler Pick

Gabby Sullivan (1 match, 4 wickets)

Gabby Sullivan was the top wicket-taker for CM-W in their last fixture, returning with figures of 4/31 from nine overs.

CM-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (2 matches, 163 runs)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout has amassed 163 runs, including one century and one fifty, in two innings while striking at 100.

Kate Anderson (1 match, 17 runs, 2 wickets)

Kate Anderson could be effective with both the bat and ball. She top-scored with 17 in what was a wretched batting performance from CM-W. She fared well with the ball and took 2/25.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Brooke Halliday 47 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Kate Anderson 17 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Bernadine Bezuidenhout 163 runs in 2 matches Caitlin Gurrey 91 runs in 2 matches Gabby Sullivan 4 wickets in 1 match

CM-W vs NB-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who will be key picks. Thus, the likes of Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, and Kate Anderson will be the ones to watch out for in the CM-W vs NB-W game.

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson (vc), Sam Curtis Barriball

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Frances Mackay, Brooke Halliday (c)

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Shriya Naidu

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CM-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Holly Topp

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Frances Mackay (vc), Jacinta Savage, Brooke Halliday

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Melissa Banks, MW Downes

