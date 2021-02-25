CTB vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match – Feb 26, 2021

Canterbury will take on Auckland in a crucial Ford Trophy game at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Friday. The two teams are separated by just four points.

Canterbury have blown hot and cold of late, winning one and losing the other since the Ford Trophy restarted in February. Overall, they have five wins from eight games and are atop the points table with a net run rate of +0.758. A win on Friday will see Canterbury reach the knockout rounds of the Ford Trophy.

Auckland, on the other hand, are also in the running to book their place in the knockout rounds of the tournament. They started their Ford Trophy campaign slowly, losing four of their first five games. However, they are currently in the midst of a three-match winning streak. If Auckland win both their remaining games, they will certainly qualify for the knockouts. But they will most likely be eliminated if they lose both matches. One win might leave them dependant on other results.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (c), Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Daryl Mitchell

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell (c), Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Andrew Morrison, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ben Horne, Olly Pringle

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury: Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Advertisement

Auckland: Ben Horne, Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Andrew Morrison (wk), Graeme Beghin, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Auckland

Date: February 26th 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora is expected to be batting-friendly. Only one Ford Trophy game has been played at the venue. On that occasion, Canterbury scored 236 in 40 overs while batting first. Not a lot is expected to change for Friday's game, with the batters probably going to enjoy the conditions. There might be some movement on offer for the pacers.

Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs AA)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury vs Auckland - Ford Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak, Sean Davey, Matt Henry

Captain: William O’Donnell Vice-captain: Tom Latham

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Cole Briggs, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, Ryan Harrison, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Louis Delport, William Somerville, Matt Henry

Captain: Cole Briggs Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell