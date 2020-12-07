Canterbury will take on Northern Districts in Match No. 11 of the Ford Trophy 2020-21.

Canterbury have made a fantastic start to the tournament, winning all three of their games so far. They recorded back-to-back victories over Wellington, and then managed to defeat Northern Districts by a huge margin of 137 runs. Their batting order ran riot and ended up posting a total of 346 runs in the game.

Northern Districts were having smooth sailing in the competition until they met Canterbury at Christchurch. After winning two games, they stuttered to a massive defeat against Canterbury. Their batting lineup was cleaned out for 209 runs only. They will be looking for ways to bounce back in this game.

Squads to choose from:

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Ken McClure.

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Anurag Verma, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock

Predicted Playing XI

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Anurag Verma, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Northern Districts, Match 11

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 8th December 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval has worked in favour of the batsmen in the recent past. Canterbury scored over 300 runs on this track in the previous match, but the wicket got progressively worse in the second innings. Both the teams would want to bat first after winning the toss.

CTB vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CTB vs NK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Todd Astle, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Captain: Todd Astle, Vice-Captain: Katene Clarke

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Katene Clarke, Todd Astle, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Sean Davey, Ed Nuttall, Jacob Gibson, Matt Henry

Captain: Chad Bowes, Vice-Captain: Brett Hampton