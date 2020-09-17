Capelle T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 16 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on September 16, with all the four teams displaying their wares. Another five group stage matches are scheduled to be played on September 17.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are sitting atop the points table of the Capelle T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They won all their three matches yesterday, registering a couple of victories against SV Kampong Cricket and one against Voorburg Cricket Club.

Excelsior 20 is the other undefeated team after the opening day of the tournament. They have 4 points in their bag, courtesy wins in both their encounters against Voorburg Cricket Club.

SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club are yet to win a match so far in the Capelle T10 League 2020, having lost the two and three matches respectively they played on the first day. SV Kampong Cricket are placed higher on the points table due to a better net run rate.

Sparta Cricket 1888 and Excelsior 20 would be the favourites to qualify for the final of the Capelle T10 League 2020. SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club would have to pull up their socks in their remaining encounters, and if they don't, they would have to be content with playing the third-place playoff match.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Capelle T10 League 2020 -

Capelle T10 League Points Table

Capelle T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Bas De Leede of Voorburg Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has amassed 114 runs in the three matches he has played with his unbeaten 67 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. De Leede has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 178.12 and has struck 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Aryan Dutt, another batsman from Voorburg Cricket Club, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 95 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 48-run knock as his top score. Dutt has a decent strike rate of 150.79 and has struck 9 fours and 4 maximums.

Tim De Kok of Sparta Cricket 1888 is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has scored 83 runs in three matches with a 41-run inning as his highest score. De Kok has an excellent strike rate of 180.43 and has struck 3 fours apart from 7 hits over the rope.

With a couple of days of action to come, we are likely to see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Capelle T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket has emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has scalped 4 wickets in just the two matches he has played. Malik's spell of 2/6 is the best bowling figures of the league to date and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.50.

Iftikhar Ahmad of Voorburg Cricket Club occupies the second spot on the list with 3 wickets to his name. Ahmad has a best bowling effort of 2/13 and has a decent economy rate of 7.80.

Rens Van Troost of Excelsior 20 is among a host of bowlers who have taken 2 wickets each on the opening day of the Capelle T10 League 2020. He is placed third in the highest wicket-takers chart due to his superior strike rate of 3.00. Both of Van Troost's wickets came in a spell of 2/8 and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Capelle T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.