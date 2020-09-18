Capelle T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 17 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. All the four teams have played five encounters each on the first two days, with their final group stage matches scheduled for today.

The day's proceedings will start with the last two league stage matches. They will be followed by the third-place playoff match and the all-important final to decide the championship winners.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are sitting atop the points table of the Capelle T10 League 2020 with 8 points to their name. They have won four of the five matches they have played and are the first team to have qualified for the finals of the tournament.

Excelsior 20 occupies the second spot on the points table with 6 points in their kitty. A win in their last league match against SV Kampong Cricket would assure them of a spot in the final, although they could still make it through on net run rate even if they lose the encounter.

SV Kampong Cricket, with 4 points, is placed third in the points table of the Capelle T10 League 2020. They would have to register an emphatic victory in their last league match against Excelsior 20 to leapfrog them on net run rate and qualify for the finals.

Voorburg Cricket Club is the only team that is out of contention for a place in the title-deciding clash. They are placed last on the points table with 2 points to their credit and would be one of the teams contesting the third-place playoff match.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Capelle T10 League 2020 -

Capelle T10 League Points Table

Capelle T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Musa Ahmad of Sparta Cricket 1888 is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has amassed 191 runs in the five matches he has played with his 104-run knock being the only century of the tournament so far. Ahmad has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 207.60 and has smashed 20 fours and 13 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Bas De Leede of Voorburg Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 181 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 67 as his highest score. De Leede has a decent strike rate of 170.75 and has struck 14 fours and 10 maximums.

Shaheryar Butt of SV Kampong Cricket is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has scored 107 runs in five matches with an unbeaten 51-run inning as his top score. Butt has an impressive strike rate of 184.48 and has struck 8 fours apart from 9 hits over the rope.

With each of the teams supposed to play two matches today, the fight to emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Capelle T10 League 2020 is likely to be between Musa Ahmad and Bas De Leede unless any of the other batsmen can conjure up a huge knock.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Rana Siddique of SV Kampong Cricket has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Capelle T10 League 2020. He has scalped 8 wickets in the five matches he has played. Siddique has a best spell of 3/17 and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.70.

Sajjad Kamal of Voorburg Cricket Club and Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket, with 6 wickets each, are the second-highest wicket-takers so far. The former occupies the second spot on the list due to his superior strike rate of 7.00.

Kamal has a best bowling effort of 3/3 and a decent economy rate of 7.00. Malik has 2/6 as his best figures and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 5.30 runs per over.

With four matches to be played today, all the other bowlers would be looking to overhaul Rana Siddique at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Capelle T10 League 2020.