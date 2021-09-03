Capelle T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 2 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Friday, September 3. The eliminator will be followed by two qualifiers and the all-important title decider.

Veni Vedi Vici finished atop the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table. They registered wins in all eight of their encounters for the 16 points in their kitty.

Sparta Cricket 1888 and SV Kampong Cricket garnered 12 and eight points respectively in the league phase. While the former will play the table-toppers in Qualifier 1, the latter will be seen in action in the Eliminator.

Liege got the better of Qui Vive in both matches between the two sides on Thursday to register their first points of the Capelle T10 League 2021. The latter finished the league phase without a point to their name.

Following are the team standings after the group stage of the Capelle T10 League 2021:

Capelle T10 League 2021 Points Table

Capelle T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2021. He amassed 345 runs in the group stage, with 89 being his highest score. Malik's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 205.35 and are studded with 24 fours and 31 sixes.

Garnett Tarr of Sparta Cricket 1888 has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 344 runs thus far, with 79 as his best effort. Tarr has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 275.20, with the help of 27 fours and 33 maximums.

Aziz Mohammad of Veni Vedi Vici is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 230 runs in eight matches, with a top score of 92. Mohammad has an excellent strike rate of 264.36 and has struck 19 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Mohsin Ghaznavi of Veni Vedi Vici, with 12 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has 3/11 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.41.

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket, who has dismissed nine batsmen, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/3 and has an excellent economy of 6.50.

Shafiullah Zakhel of Liege is among four bowlers who have picked up eight wickets apiece in the Capelle T10 League 2021 so far. Zakhel, who has 2/5 as his best returns, has a superior economy of 7.83 compared to the other three bowlers.

Edited by Samya Majumdar