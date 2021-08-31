Capelle T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 30 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on August 30, with five matches played on the day. Five more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, August 31.

Sparta Cricket 1888 are perched atop the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table, with six points to their name. They are followed by Veni Vedi Vici, who garnered four points from two matches.

Liege are yet to open their campaign in the tournament. They will be playing their first couple of matches on Tuesday.

SV Kampong Cricket and Qui Vive are languishing at the bottom of the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides lost all their matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the first day of matches in the Capelle T10 League 2021:

Capelle T10 League 2021 Points Table

Capelle T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Garnett Tarr of Sparta Cricket 1888 is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has blasted 169 runs in three matches, with his 77 being the only half-century scored on Monday. Tarr has an outstanding strike rate of 301.78 and has struck 11 fours and 18 sixes.

Maninder Singh of Qui Vive occupies the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 73 runs thus far, with 34 being his best effort. Singh's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 192.10 and are studded with seven fours and five maximums.

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has amassed 59 runs in two knocks, with a top score of 33. Malik has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.32, with the help of a solitary boundary and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Salman Yaqub of Sparta Cricket 1888, with four scalps to his name, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 2/8 as his best performance, with a decent economy of 7.25.

Mohsin Ghaznavi and Mahesh Hans, both from Veni Vedi Vici, are among five bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Capelle T10 League 2021. They are placed higher than the other three bowlers based on their economy rates.

Ghaznavi has a best effort of 2/15 and has an excellent economy of 6.75. Hans, who has 3/11 as his best figures, has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh