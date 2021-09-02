Capelle T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 1 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of group stage action on September 1, with five matches played on the day. The final five preliminary phase encounters are scheduled for Thursday, September 2.

Sparta Cricket 1888 continue to be perched atop the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in six of their seven encounters to date and have 12 points in their kitty.

Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket, who have ten and eight points respectively, are placed second and third in the standings. While the former have won all five of their matches so far, the latter have registered wins in four of their seven encounters.

Liege and Qui Vive are languishing at the bottom of the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams are yet to register a point and will be hoping to avoid the wooden spoon.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Capelle T10 League 2021:

Capelle T10 League 2021 Points Table

Capelle T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Garnett Tarr of Sparta Cricket 1888 is still the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has blasted 320 runs in seven matches, with a top score of 79. Tarr has an outstanding strike rate of 283.18 and has struck 24 fours and 32 sixes.

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 279 runs to date, with 89 as his highest score. Malik has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 212.97, with the help of 20 fours and 25 maximums.

Aziz Mohammad of Veni Vedi Vici has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has smashed 203 runs in five knocks, with 92 being his best effort. Mohammad's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 274.32 and are studded with 14 boundaries and 21 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, Sparta Cricket 1888's Musa Ahmad (180), SV Kampong Cricket's Vikram Chaturvedi (119) and Shaheryar Butt (111), Liege's Umair Butt (96), Qui Vive's Ashish Arora (91) and Maninder Singh (81), and Veni Vedi Vici's Zishan Akram (84) and Shahrukh Akhtar (81) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Mohsin Ghaznavi of Veni Vedi Vici and Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket have emerged as the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Capelle T10 League 2021. The two bowlers have taken eight wickets apiece, with the former having a superior average.

Ghaznavi has 3/11 as his best returns and has conceded an average of just 6.28 runs per over. Malik too has an economy of 6.28 and has 2/3 as his best spell.

Mahesh Hans of Veni Vedi Vici, with seven scalps to his name, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Capelle T10 League 2021. His 4/11 are the best figures of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 7.05.

Other than Ghaznavi, Malik and Hans, SV Kampong Cricket's Kertan Nana (6) and Andrew File (5), Sparta Cricket 1888's Shariz Ahmad (6), Imran Choudry (5) and Asief Hoseinbaks (5), Qui Vive's Ajay Kotnala (6), Liege's Waqas Raja (5) and Burhan Niaz (5), and Veni Vedi Vici's Khalid Ahmadi (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna