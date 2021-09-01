Capelle T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 31 (Updated)

The Capelle T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on August 31, with five encounters played on the day. Five more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, September 1.

Sparta Cricket 1888 have consolidated their position at the top of the Capelle T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in all six of their matches so far and have 12 points to their credit.

Veni Vedi Vici and SV Kampong Cricket follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both teams have four points, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Liege and Qui Vive have suffered reversals in all matches the two sides have played in the Capelle T10 League 2021. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Capelle T10 League 2021:

Capelle T10 League 2021 Points Table

Capelle T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest run-scorers

Garnett Tarr of Sparta Cricket 1888 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has smashed 314 runs in six encounters, with 79 as his highest score. Tarr's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 296.22 and are studded with 23 fours and 32 sixes.

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 181 runs so far, with 89 being his best effort. Malik has a terrific strike rate of 235.06 and has struck 14 fours and 17 maximums.

Musa Ahmad of Sparta Cricket 1888 is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Capelle T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 180 runs in six innings, with his unbeaten 101 being the only century of the tournament to date. Ahmad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 230.76, with the help of 12 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Other than Malik, SV Kampong Cricket's Vikram Chaturvedi (77), Liege's Umair Butt (67), and Veni Vedi Vici's Shahrukh Akhtar (53) and Rahil Ahmed (44) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Capelle T10 League 2021 Highest wicket-takers

Shariz Ahmad of Sparta Cricket 1888 and Ajay Kotnala of Qui Vive are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Capelle T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have scalped six wickets, with the former being more economical.

Ahmad has 2/2 as his best spell and has an excellent economy of 5.30. Kotnala, who has 2/16 as his best effort, has conceded an average of 12.20 runs per over.

Usman Malik of SV Kampong Cricket is among three bowlers who have picked up five wickets each in the Capelle T10 League 2021 thus far. Malik, who has 2/3 as his best returns, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his exceptional economy of 4.12.

Mohsin Ghaznavi and Mahesh Hans of Veni Vedi Vici and Burhan Niaz of Liege, who have accounted for three dismissals apiece, are the most successful bowlers from the two teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna