CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match, Playoff 1

Carlton (CAR) will take on Cluj (CLJ) in the first playoff of the European Cricket League 2022 on Thursday, February 24, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Carlton have been on a roll in the tournament thus far, winning all their games. They won all five games to advance to the playoffs, topping Group C along the way.

Meanwhile, Cluj have also had a decent campaign, winning three of five games.

CAR vs CLJ Probable Playing XIs

CAR

Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Murray Whitaker, Shujaa Khan, Harry Simpson, Adeel Raza, Angus Beattie, Umair Mohammed, Alasdair Evans, Rory McCann.

CLJ

Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Anand Rajshekara, Abdul Asif, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Umair Ahmad Safi, Sukhkaran Sahi, Arun Kumar (C)/

Match Details

Match: Carlton vs Cluj, European Cricket League, 2022

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is conducive to both batters and bowlers. It is likely that the trend will continue in this game.

Today's CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: He has been fabulous with the bat for his team. Nadigotla has scored 89 runs in five games in the tournament at an average of 17.80. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Taranjeet Singh: Singh has been one of the most dominant batters in the tournament. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 39.00, and has also taken five wickets. Singh's all-round prowess makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Hugo Southwell: The experienced all-rounder has scored 78 runs at an average of 15.6, and has also taken three wickets. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Umair Mohammed: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick in your fantasy team. He has picked up six wickets in five games at an average of 13.43.

Five best players to pick in CAR vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Umair Safi (CLJ): 144 points

Angus Beattie (CAR): 183 points

Sukhkaran Sahi (CLJ): 100 points

Vasu Saini (CLJ): 176 points

Adeel Raza (CAR): 163 points.

Key stats for CAR vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Asif - 83 runs and four wickets in five games; batting average: 16.6

Shujaa Khan – 47 runs and six wickets in three games; bowling average: 133.30

Arun Pillai - 73 runs and three wickets in five games; batting average: 14.60.

CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction

CAR vs CLJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rory McCann, Taranjeet Singh, Arun Pillai, Syed Shah, Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif, Shujaa Khan, Hugo Southwell, Umair Ahmad Safi, Sukhkaran Sahi, Umair Mohammed

Captain: Shujaa Khan Vice-captain: Hugo Southwell

CAR vs CLJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rory McCann, Taranjeet Singh, Arun Pillai, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif, Shujaa Khan, Angus Beattie, Umair Ahmad Safi, Alasdair Evans, Umair Mohammed.

Captain: Shujaa Khan. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh.

Edited by Bhargav