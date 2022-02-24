CAR vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match, Playoff 2

Carlton will take on Olten in the second playoff of the European Cricket League 2022 on Thursday, February 24. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Carlton, one of the tournament's most successful teams, have had a fantastic season thus far. Their team is quite balanced, with a good mix of experienced and young players, and they are considered strong contenders to win this trophy.

Meanwhile, Olten are coming off a loss in their previous match and will hope to get back on track by winning this one.

CAR vs OLT Probable Playing XIs

CAR

Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Murray Whitaker, Shujaa Khan, Harry Simpson, Adeel Raza, Angus Beattie, Umair Mohammed, Alasdair Evans, Rory McCann (wk).

OLT

Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Shahid Waridu (wk), Malyar Stanikzi, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Alestin Johnmary, Ali Nayyer (c), Jeyakanthan Perumal, Robert Britto, Gowreeesan Navaretnarasa, Logesh Augustin, Shathees Thanasegaram.

Match Details

Match: Carlton vs Olten, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is well-balanced and favorable to batters but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be considered a par score.

Today's CAR vs OLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Waridu: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat for his side. Waridu has scored 116 runs in five games in the tournament at an average of 23.20. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Arun Pillai: Despite being a batsman, he took three wickets and caused chaos with his bowling in the previous match. Pillai has 73 runs against his name from five games at an average of 14.60 and is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Hugo Southwell: The experienced all-rounder has scored 78 runs at an average of 15.6, and has also taken three wickets. Southwell could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Umair Mohammed: He has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Mohammed has picked up six wickets in five games at an average of 13.43.

Five best players to pick in CAR vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Shathees Thanasegaram (OLT): 144 points.

Angus Beattie (CAR): 183 points.

Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu (OLT): 177 points.

Robert Britto (OLT): 168 points.

Adeel Raza (CAR): 163 points.

Key stats for CAR vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Malyar Stanikzai - 27 runs and five wickets in five games; bowling average: 11.60.

Logesh Augustin – Eight wickets in three games; bowling average: 10.12.

Shujaa Khan – 47 runs and six wickets in three games; bowling average: 33.30.

CAR vs OLT Dream11 Prediction

CAR vs OLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Waridu, Arun Pillai, Syed Shah, Robert Britto, Ali Nayyer, Malyar Stanikzi, Shujaa Khan, Hugo Southwell, Alasdair Evans, Umair Mohammed, Logesh Augustin.

Captain: Hugo Southwell | Vice-captain: Malyar Stanikzi.

CAR vs OLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Waridu, Arun Pillai, Syed Shah, Robert Britto, Angus Beattie, Malyar Stanikzi, Shujaa Khan, Hugo Southwell, Alasdair Evans, Umair Mohammed, Logesh Augustin.

Captain: Shujaa Khan | Vice-captain: Malyar Stanikzi.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra