Cartaxo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 21 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on September 21, with all the teams barring one displaying their wares. Another four group stage matches are scheduled to be played on September 22.

Malo CC Vilamoura and Oeiras CC occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 with 2 points each. Both the teams put it across Alvalade CC in the solitary matches they played on the opening day, with the former placed higher due to a much superior net run rate.

Rossio CC and Alvalade CC, who also have 2 points each in their kitty, occupy the next two positions in the points table. Rossio CC started on a winning note by defeating Royal CC Lisbon in their first match of the day but suffered a reversal at the hands of Alvalade CC in their next encounter.

Amigos CC Ansiao is the only team yet to play a match in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. They will be starting their campaign against Oeiras CC in the first match of Day 2.

Royal CC Lisbon lost the solitary match they played yesterday against Rossio CC. They are placed last in the points table with no points to their name.

With eleven more group stage matches to be played in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 -

Cartaxo T10 League Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Advertisement

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rao Muhammad Imran of Alvalade CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 80 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 57 as his top score. Imran has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 163.26 and has struck 5 fours and 7 sixes.

Parveen Singh, another player from Alvalade CC, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 79 runs to his name. He has a 35-run knock as his highest score. Singh has an excellent strike rate of 219.44 with his runs consist of 6 fours and 7 maximums.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He scored all his 77 runs in the solitary knock he played on the first day, which is also the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Greenshields has an outstanding strike rate of 248.38 and has struck 5 fours apart from 7 hits over the rope.

With plenty of matches to come, we are likely to see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib and Rao Muhammad Imran emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. The trio picked 4 wickets each, with Buccimazza and Zaib doing so in just the solitary match they played on the opening day.

Buccimazza of Oeiras CC is placed at the top of the list due to his superior combination of strike rate and average compared to the other two bowlers. His sensational spell of 4/3 is the best figures of the tournament so far and he also has an exceptional economy rate of 1.50.

Zaib of Malo CC Vilamoura, who occupies the second spot, also produced an excellent spell of 4/7 and has conceded an average of just 3.50 runs per over.

Imran picked up his 4 wickets in the three matches he played on the opening day of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has a best effort of 2/14 and also has an excellent economy rate of 5.00.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.