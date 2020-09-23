Cartaxo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 22 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2020 has crossed the halfway point of the group stage, with eight of the fifteen matches having been played. Another four preliminary stage matches are scheduled to be played on September 23.

Malo CC Vilamoura are sitting atop the points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They have won all the three matches they have played so far and are in prime position to make it through to the semi-finals.

Oeiras CC occupy the second spot on the points table with 4 points to their credit from the three matches they have played. They have registered wins against Alvalade CC and Amigos CC Ansiao, with their only reversal coming against the table-toppers.

Amigos CC Ansiao, Rossio CC and Alvalade CC have 2 points each in their kitty, courtesy the solitary matches they have won so far. They are placed in that order in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 points table based on net run rate.

Amigos CC Ansiao have also played one match less than the other two teams, although their sole victory has come against the bottom-placed team.

Royal CC Lisbon are the only team not to have won a match to date in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. They have lost both the encounters they have played to be without a point so far.

While Malo CC Vilamoura and Oeiras CC would be the favourites to qualify for the semi-finals of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020, the other four teams are likely to fight it out for the other two knockout stage spots.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 -

Cartaxo T10 League Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has amassed 117 runs in the three matches he has played with his unbeaten 77-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Greenshields has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 195.00 and has struck 8 fours and 9 maximums.

Kuldeep Gholiya, another batsman from Oeiras CC, occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 109 runs to his name. He has a 46-run inning as his highest score. Gholiya has a decent strike rate of 167.69 with his runs comprising of 11 fours and 5 hits over the boundary.

Muhammed Adnan of Malo CC Vilamoura is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has scored 91 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 56 as his top score. Adnan has an outstanding strike rate of 260.00 and has struck 5 fours and 10 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

With seven more matches to be played in the group stage followed by the knockout encounters, we could still see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Amir Zaib of Malo CC Vilamoura has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has scalped 5 wickets in the three matches he has played. He has a best bowling effort of 4/7 and also has an outstanding economy rate of 5.00.

Andrew Winter of Amigos CC Ansiao and Paulo Buccimazza of Oeiras CC are among five bowlers who have taken 4 wickets in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 so far. The two of them are placed higher than the other bowlers on the wicket-taking charts because of their better strike rate.

Winter has a spell of 2/12 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.10. Buccimazza has taken all his four wickets during a spell of 4/3, the best bowling figures of the tournament to date, and has an excellent economy rate of 6.44.

With a significant number of matches yet to be played, all the bowlers would have plenty of opportunities to overhaul Amir Zaib at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.