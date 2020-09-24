Cartaxo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 23 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2020 has reached its final day of group stage action, with the last three league matches to be played on September 24. These three encounters will be followed by the Shield final between the fifth and sixth-placed teams in the points table after the preliminary stage.

Malo CC Vilamoura and Alvalade CC occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 with 6 points each to their name. The former is placed atop the points table due to their much superior net run rate.

Both the teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, with Malo CC Vilamoura even having a game in hand.

Oeiras CC and Rossio CC, with 4 points each, occupy the next two positions in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 points table. The former is placed third due to their better net run rate.

A win for either team in their final league stage matches will secure them a spot in the semi-finals of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020, although they could even make the grade with a loss courtesy of their net run rates.

Royal CC Lisbon and Amigos CC Ansiao occupy the last two spots in the points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. Both the teams have registered a solitary win each for the 2 points in their respective kitties.

The former will have to win their last league stage encounter against Oeiras CC to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals while the latter will also have to win at least one, if not both their remaining matches.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 -

Cartaxo T10 League Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Rao Muhammad Imran of Alvalade CC is the highest run-scorer after Day 3 of the group matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 125 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 57 as his top score. Imran has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 154.32 and has struck 8 fours and 10 sixes.

Kuldeep Gholiya of Oeiras CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 123 runs to his name. He has a 46-run inning as his highest score. Gholiya has a decent strike rate of 155.69, with his runs comprising of 13 fours and 5 hits over the boundary.

Conrad Greenshields, another batsman from Oeiras CC, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has amassed 120 runs in the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 77-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Greenshields has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.47 and has struck 8 fours and 9 maximums.

With eight more matches to be played, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Parwinder Singh, Paulo Buccimazza and Rahul Bhardwaj are among five bowlers who have taken 6 wickets each to date in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. The three of them are placed in that order and above the other two bowlers based on their strike rate.

Singh of Royal CC Lisbon has a best bowling effort of 3/4 but has been relatively expensive, having conceded an average of 9.50 runs per over. Buccimazza of Oeiras CC has a spell of 4/3 to his credit, the best bowling figures of the tournament to date, and has a decent economy rate of 7.69.

Bhardwaj of Rossio CC has returned figures of 3/8 as his best bowling performance and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 5.57 runs per over.

With so many bowlers bunched close together, the fight to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 is likely to go right down to the wire.